Stowe takes on Northfield in win on home ice
On Nov. 13 the Stowe Youth Hockey 10U 4 team took on Northfield at Stowe Arena.
Every skater scored, had an assist or both.
Hale Batchelder, Tucker Boes, Ezra Jolly, Finely Perpall, Maddox Robbins, Dean Roy and Marit Teubert all had goals. Boes, Summit Davison, Perpall, Roy, Matthew Stutz and Teubert had assists, and Kane Hatch in goal made many saves which helped Stowe secure another victory.
— Chessie Roy
U10 girls team battles St. Albans two weeks in a row
Traveling to St. Albans, the Stowe U10 girls fielded eight skaters, meaning that at some point, fatigue might become an issue. Coaches Andrew Kneale and Matt Henderson employed some great game-management strategies, keeping fresh legs on the ice whenever possible, but a deep and talented St. Albans squad proved to be too much in the end, winning 13-7.
Stowe started strong in the first period, with Olivia Challenger taking advantage of an early St. Albans miscue, netting an early breakaway goal 17 seconds into the bout. Natalie Kubalova provided excellent forechecking in the offensive zone, keeping the puck in Stowe’s possession behind the net and in front of the blue line, allowing Stowe to minimize energy expenditure while keeping the pressure on the St. Albans defense.
This tenacity paid off around the eight-minute mark, when a save by Stowe’s goaltender, Annabelle St. Pierre, turned defense into offense, resulting in smooth passing and team-puck movement resulting in a Madison Shaw goal at 8:09.
This type of building from the back has become the norm with this Stowe squad.
Less than a minute later, the potent St. Albans offense got hot, with Caragh Fitzgerald taking a breakaway into the net, bringing the score to 2-1. One of the highlights of the first period was the assist from Challenger to Madison Widen, with Widen netting her first goal of the year in true style.
But St. Albans would strike last in the first, bringing the score to 3-2 Stowe.
In the second, the battle for middle ice was the main story, with Bridgette St. Pierre, Addison Kneale and Reese Henderson doing most of the dirty work in the center. Back-and-forth hockey was the name of the game for the first half of the second, with both teams trading possessions and goals.
Henderson took advantage of strong defensive efforts by Shaw and Widen at 6:43 in the second to deposit her second goal of the season into the back of St. Albans net. With some amazing saves by St. Pierre in net, Stowe was able to push the puck and allow the speedy Challenger to get into open ice and bring Stowe to within a goal towards the end of the second.
Like last week, a late goal by St. Albans with seconds left put Stowe in a tough hole, with the score 7-5 with one period to play.
The St. Albans squad really started to hit its stride in the third with a relentless attack on Stowe’s tiring legs. They rattled off three unanswered goals in the first five minutes before Challenger answered with her third goal of the game.
St. Pierre and Kneale kept their motors running for Stowe, doing a lot of the work that doesn't necessarily show up in the scorebook. This trend continued, with tough center-ice play resulting in ultimate breakaways for St. Albans, with two more goals before Challenger’s fourth with less than two minutes to play brought Stowe to within 5.
With Challenger of Stowe and Fitzgerald of St. Albans trading four-goal games, the depth of St. Albans’ squad was just too heavy at the end.
St. Albans beat Stowe in a tight matchup a week earlier 8-6.
Stowe U10 girls play two games next weekend, Saturday at home versus Rutland and Sunday at St. Albans.
— Bob St. Pierre
Stowe 12U 4 team continues to improve
The Stowe 12U 4 team played three games last weekend and saw its most success yet this season, playing more cohesively as a team.
Friday’s matchup against Burlington Amateur Hockey Association saw Stowe score its highest number of points this season with Connor Mayo putting one in the net in the first period with an assist from Lucas Austin, and then two more in the second period unassisted by Liam McGrath.
Still, it wasn’t enough to stop Burlington from skating to victory in the end with a score of 14-3.
Saturday’s matchup against Woodstock was Stowe Youth Hockey’s biggest success of the season with Creighton Vogt’s first shutout as goalie in a 0-0 finish.
Sunday’s matchup in Highgate against Missisquoi saw Stowe get its first lead of season with goals from Stewart Lemnah and Colin Smith assisted by Reilly Lewton and Robbie Schulze, respectively. That lead turned to a tie in the second, even after a third goal was scored unassisted by Mayo.
Stowe’s chances for a second consecutive tie game was dashed as Missisquoi scored the game winner with less than a minute left on clock for a final score of 4-3.
— Creighton Vogt
