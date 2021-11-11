Stowe opens season with hockey win
Stowe youth hockey U12 3 team had a busy weekend of games, winning one matchup and losing another.
On Nov. 6, the team traveled to Cairns Arena and played a very strong Chittenden-South Burlington team. Daniel Donza and Jaxson Ruane both scored twice. Gunnar Mink and Travis Roy, two powerful defensemen, each had one assist. Chittenden pulled off the win, 6-4.
The next day, Stowe hosted a team from Lyndon. Landon Kneale continued to play strong as goalie making many great saves. Jack Peterson led the scoring with four, followed by Donza with two goals and one assist. Ruane slapped in one goal, with two assists, and Mink and Jack Sherman each had a goal.
Cam Bradley and Ryan Hughes each had one assist. Spencer Hughes played well on offense, making some great passes. Peter Nordle and Jack Boes are a very talented defensive pair and prevented many shots from being made on the Stowe net. Stowe beat Lyndon 9-6.
— Chessie Roy
Stowe U10 drops one, wins one
The U10 4 team played two home games this weekend, also resulting in a win and a loss.
Stowe lost 8-2 to a very strong team from Rutland Youth Hockey Nov. 6. Marit Teubert scored the two Stowe goals unassisted on two breakaways.
On Nov. 7, the team bounced back and won 9-0 against a team from the Central Vermont Skating Association. Maddox Robbins led the scoring with three goals. Tucker Boes, Phoenix Reilly and Teubert each had two goals. Ezra Jolly had one assist.
Dean Roy, Finley Perpall and Summit Davison excelled on defense and often used the boards to clear the zone. Hale Batchelder and Matthew Stutz skated hard and made some great passes throughout the weekend.
Kane Hatch made a lot of great saves in both games.
— Chessie Roy
Hockey squads loses in hard-fought contest
Stowe U10 played Burlington Nov. 7 at Stowe Arena, and first period started strong for the home team when Braxton Orr scored the first goal of the game at 8:39 in the period.
Burlington followed up with three goals by the end of one. In the 2nd period, Owen Ruane scored two goals within one minute of each other, but Burlington BAHA proved too powerful, with another three goals in the 2nd period and two more in the third, for a final of 8-3.
Jack Bruno made some incredible saves as goalie. Jody Semler and Tristan Gagne both had some shots on goal, along with Curtis Donza and Olivia Challenger.
Livia Mink, Blaine Gillespie and Ryan Gorman all made strong efforts as well.
— Katy Oliver
