U-10 Stowe Raiders
The Stowe Raiders U-10 Tier 4 team had a full weekend of hockey, hosting CSB Saturday and traveling to Leddy Park to take on Burlington Sunday.
• Saturday’s 4-0 victory over CSB was a great team win, with Stowe playing all aspects of the game well. Goaltender Landon Kneale had his second shutout of the year, making a great kick-save in the third period.
The line of Ryan Hughes, Braxton Orr and Spencer Hughes scored all four goals for Stowe. Ryan netted two, and Spencer and Braxton each had a breakaway goal. Our second line kept the pressure on with strong work from Conner Mayo, Reilly Lewton and Finny Kilby. The defense was excellent, with shutdown efforts from Scanlon Forrest and Gunnar Mink, a sliding block by Jack Boes and tenacious work by Stewart Lemnah.
• Sunday’s game was back and forth, close throughout. Stowe had the lead with less than a minute left, but lost 7-6 on a last-second goal from Burlington. Landon Kneale made some amazing saves and nearly willed the team to a win. Offensively, Jack Peterson scored four goals and Jaxson Ruane added two from defense. The swarming offense kept the pressure on — Braxton Orr, Conner Mayo, Spencer Hughes, Reilly Lewton, Stewart Lemnah and Ryan Hughes. Jack Boes played a great blue-line game. keeping the puck in the opponents’ zone.
•••
The Stowe Raiders U-10 Tier 4 team beat St. Albans 5-2 on the road Saturday, Nov 23.
Defense was the story with everyone pitching in and playing two-way hockey. Cameron Bradley led the defense with a pair of goals; Spencer Hughes, Reilly Lewton and Jack Boes held down the line.
In goal, Landon Kneale turned away most of what he faced. Ian Wilkesman and Ryan Hughes were an explosive combination on offense, with Wilkesman netting a pair of goals and Hughes scoring on a breakaway.
The rest of the forwards pushed hard all game with Stewart Lemnah, Noah Vandenberg, Conner Mayo and Finny Kilby adding strong contributions.
— Michael Hughes