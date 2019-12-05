The Stowe Raiders U-10 Tier 4 had a great weekend of hockey, winning both of their games Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
• On Saturday, Stowe hosted St. Albans (Gold) and won a hard-fought game 5-4. Daniel Donza led the scoring with a hat trick, with assists from Conner Mayo and Spencer Hughes and Stewart Lemnah. Ryan Hughes and Braxton Orr continued their scoring streak with a goal each.
The defense kept St. Albans at bay with solid play from Travis Roy, Reilly Lewton and Jack Boes. Landon Kneale kept it all together in goal, with a key save off a deflection late in the 3rd period.
• On Sunday morning, Stowe traveled to Essex and notched another victory, 6-3.
Reece King had a great offensive game, scoring four goals. Ian Wilkerson added a goal, and Ryan Hughes tipped in Ian’s shot to round out Stowe’s scoring.
Braxton Orr, Reilly Lewton and Conner Mayo worked hard to press Essex all game long. The defense was on point with great efforts from Stewart Lemnah, Jack Boes and Spencer Hughes. Landon Kneale was steady in goal with a highlight-reel glove save in the second period.
— Michael Hughes