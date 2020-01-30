Under-10 tier 3 team
Stowe played the Barre Red team for the second time in two weeks.
Goalie Jack Peterson had one of his best games of the season, keeping the Barre scoring to a minimum.
Daniel Donza’s sharp passing set up offensive opportunities for Stowe, Cameron Bradley battled to move the puck up ice, and Reece King and Ian Wilkesman had multiple scoring changes.
On defense, Jack Boes did an excellent job of keeping the puck out of Stowe’s end of the ice, and Gunnar Mink did some fine back-checking.
Jaxson Ruane scored Stowe’s first goal and Scanlan Forrest netted the second shortly after, both unassisted. The third goal came when Forrest’s shot took a funky bounce off a Barre player, then went off Travis Roy and landed in the net.
Forrest scored two more goals, one unassisted and one on an assist from Ruane. Final score: Stowe 5, Barre 1.
— Chessie Roy
Under-10 tier 4 team
The Raiders had an excellent weekend of hockey, playing three rivals and coming away with two victories.
• On Saturday morning, Stowe traveled to South Burlington to take on CSB. Despite excellent goaltending from Landon Kneale and a sweet top-shelf goal from Ryan Hughes, Stowe fell 5-1.
Stowe carried the play throughout the scoreless third period, but couldn’t close the four-goal margin.
• On Saturday afternoon, Stowe hosted Northfield and rebounded with a 3-1 victory. Braxton Orr led the way with a pair of breakaway goals, and Conner Mayo jammed in a rebound to round out the goal-scoring. Ryan Hughes assisted on all three goals, with Noah Vandenburg and Spencer Hughes contributing assists as well.
• Stowe saved its best game of the year for Sunday, traveling to UVM’s Gutterson Fieldhouse to take on Milton White, which had won their earlier meeting 14-1.
Stowe showed great determination, battling hard all game to take home a thrilling 7-6 win.
Reece King had four goals, Jack Peterson scored two goals, Braxton Orr had a singleton, and Ryan Hughes had assists on a pair of goals by Reece King. Stewart Lemnah and Spencer Hughes also had assists.
The win was a tremendous team effort, with every player contributing. Riley Lewton, Jack Cleary, Conner Mayo and Finny Kilby played textbook two-way hockey to preserve the lead. Landon Kneale saved the day in net with three spectacular glove saves.
— Michael Hughes