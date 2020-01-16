The Stowe Youth Hockey Under-10 tier 3 team played neighboring Harwood Jan. 11 in Waterbury for the second matchup of the season. The first time these teams played in November, Harwood won 5 to 2.
Stowe’s Cam Bradley scored a goal early in the first period on an assist from Reece King. Travis Roy had a big defensive play when he stopped a strong shot from a Harwood player with his leg.
In the second period, Stowe’s powerful offensive player Scan Forrest had a few breakaways and many strong shots on net, but none went in. Gunnar Mink made smart defensive plays that stymied the Harwood offense.
Jack Boes continued to use the boards to keep the puck out of Stowe's defensive zone.
In the third period, Stowe fans saw a very focused team make a big comeback. Ian Wilkesman, King and Jaxson Ruane all scored unassisted in the first few minutes of the period.
Next, Bradley scored his second goal to tie the game up. With only 50 seconds left in the game, Daniel Donza skated quickly to the Harwood net and scored on a powerful shot, with an assist to King.
Jack Peterson, the Stowe goalie, made a big saves throughout the game that allowed Stowe to take home the win. The final score was Stowe 6, Harwood 5.
— Chessie Roy
Stowe Under-10 Tier 4 team
The Stowe Under-10 Tier 4 Raiders played their best game of the year on Sunday morning, beating Essex 3-2.
Stowe had only nine skaters to Essex’s 15 and struggled mightily through the first two periods, trailing 2-0. In the third period, Stowe showed great perseverance, battling back with three goals to win 3-2.
Stowe was backstopped with a fantastic performance by Landon Kneale in goal, highlighted by a diving save late in the second period to keep the score at 2-0.
Braxton Orr had the first and last goals for Stowe; Ryan Hughes continued his hot hand with the tying goal in between.
The win was a true team effort, as everyone worked hard to make the comeback possible. On defense, Spencer Hughes and Stewart Lemnah held the line and played strong all game. Up front, Jack Cleary, Reilly Lewton, Conner Mayo, Noah Vandenberg and Finny Kilby kept the pressure on Essex.
— Michael Hughes