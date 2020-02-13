Stowe’s U10 team splits four games
The Stowe Youth Hockey U10 team played in the first round of the Vermont State tournament this weekend in Waterbury in four physical and fast-paced games.
The team won two games against strong teams from Rutland and Barre, lost to Woodstock in overtime and then lost to Harwood.
Even though they didn’t advance to the next round, these 9- and 10-year old kids played amazingly well as a team, always respected the refs, and had lots of fun.
This team of Jack Boes, Cameron Bradley, Daniel Donza, Scanlan Forrest, Reece King, Gunnar Mink, Jack Peterson, Travis Roy, Jaxson Ruane and Ian Wilkesman worked hard and came together as a group to have a lot of success this season. Their coaches, Alex Bradley and Graham Mink, led by example and taught the players not only hockey skills, but about how to exhibit great sportsmanship behavior and how to be strong teammates.
— Chessie Roy