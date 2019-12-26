On Dec. 21, the Stowe Youth Hockey Under-10 Tier 3 team hosted a strong Rutland team at Stowe Arena.
Rutland scored first and held the lead throughout the first period, despite excellent chances for Daniel Donza and Ian Wilkesman. Jack Boes played well on defense and helped to keep Rutland from adding to its lead.
Stowe picked up the pace in the second period, skating hard, and it paid off. Jaxson Ruane scored first for Stowe on assists by Scan Forrest and Cam Bradley. Thirty seconds later, Donza set up Wilkesman for the second Stowe goal. Forrest finished the period with a goal set up by Ruane.
In the third period, a huge defensive play by Gunnar Mink gave Stowe great momentum for the rest of the game. Forrest’s second goal of the game tied the score 4-4. Rutland scored soon after to take the lead but Travis Roy made a great pass to Reece King, who skated past several Rutland players to score the tying goal.
With less than a minute left, Cam Bradley gave Stowe its first lead, and the win, 6-5.
Jack Peterson continues to excel in the net and had a huge glove save in the third period.