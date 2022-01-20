The Stowe U10 Girls team played two interesting games this weekend, earning its first victory versus Stowe’s Chicks with Stix squad, and dropping a close match to an Essex coed team.
In the Friday night bout versus Essex, Stowe called up Marit Teubert, Finley Perpall and Dean Roy from Stowe’s U10 Tier 4 team and started Reese Henderson in net.
The Friday vibe was alive thanks to a legit pre-game intro by Erin Daly, showing these kids a little taste of what it’s like to perform on the big stage.
In the first period, strong mid-ice battles and deep forechecking by Addison Kneale and Olivia Challenger of Stowe softened the Essex defense, but an errant bounce led Essex’s Devin Lorenz a clear path to the net, putting them up 1-0 just under two minutes in.
Stowe responded, with Teubert ripping a shot that ricocheted off the post only to be picked up by Nicholas Burnett of Essex for their second goal of the period.
Another Burnett breakaway was only two minutes behind, giving Essex a strong 3-0 lead on three quick goals.
For the rest of the first, Stowe kept them competitive, thanks to strong work by Bridgette and Annabelle St.Pierre, Natalie Kubalova and Molly Schultze with active and aggressive forechecking.
Madison Widen did a fantastic job dealing with Essex’s speedy offense, flustering them into taking bad angles and missed opportunities.
To open the second period, Stowe started strong with hard shots by the St.Pierres, who benefitted from Teubert’s hustle in the offensive zone.
Stowe earned its first power play of the season after a trip on Teubert, but the efforts proved unfruitful as the penalty kill of Essex was on-point. With 5:40 left in the second, Teubert finally struck pay dirt as she received a beautiful dish from Perpall and slid it past Forleo to bring Stowe within two.
Berkeley Heffner, Madison Shaw and Kneale kept the Essex squad honest at the blue line late in the second, but couldn’t quite withstand the speed of Lorenz, who netted his second of the game with one minute to go. With only seconds to go in the second, Reese “The Wall” Henderson stood on her head and turned away an Essex breakaway at the buzzer to keep her team within striking distance.
In the final period, Essex’s offense started to break through, but Henderson was having none of it, turning away shot after shot, including two consecutive saves through a crowd.
With 6:42 left, Stowe’s Challenger found her opening, getting on the receiving end of beautiful passes by Kneale and Perpall and depositing her first goal of the game.
But it didn’t take Essex too long to pull back away, rattling off three unanswered goals to make it 3-7 with 1:30 left to play. Stowe scored one more time, but it was too little, too late.
Win for U10 girls
On Saturday afternoon, the squad took on the Stowe Chicks with Stix team in a pretty awesome display of Stowe hockey girl power. This very U10 girls group is thanks in large part to the Chicks with Stix program under the tutelage of Kelvey Wilson, Polly Reiss, Clea James, Kurt Crouse, John Flint and others.
With a wider range of ages and more of a skills-focused philosophy, this was the first time a lot of these players have played a full-ice game with full rules, and it was very impressive to see them learn, adapt and improve.
In the first, Addison Kneale skid a nifty no-look pass to a streaking Challenger who was able to scoot it past netminder Ellery Hughes.
A minute later, Shaw hammered home a rebound from a Challenger shot to put the U10 team up a pair of goals just under four minutes in.
With 4:01 left in the first, Bridan Merrill capitalized off an errant pass and netted the Chicks’ first goal of the game, smashing the puck past U10 goalie Annabelle St.Pierre, bringing the score to 3-1.
Hughes stood tall in the CWS net, fending off a flurry of shots by Henderson and Kneale as the first wound down.
To start the second, mid-ice scrappiness was the big story, with Stowe U10’s Bridgette St.Pierre and Berkely Heffner leading the charge.
Kneale had a shot scoot just wide and the U10 squad peppered shots on Hughes, only to be turned away time and again.
Up 3-1 entering the third, the Stowe U10 team kept the pressure on, with Challenger banging one off the post with authority only to have Schultze pick up the loose change and twist a wrister of her own into the back of the net. St.Pierre and Heffner continued to keep the pressure on the Chicks squad at the blue line, with Henderson one-timing the shot past Hughes and putting U10 up 5-1.
Hughes would respond strongly, stoning Challenger’s breakaway attempt off the ensuing face-off.
A final flurry of U10 shots resulted in Henderson cleaning up the garbage and netting her second goal of the third period to put her team up 6-1, where the score would stay for the rest of the game.
Stowe plays a pair of games next weekend, traveling to South Burlington on Saturday morning and hosting St. Albans on Sunday.
— Bob St.Pierre
