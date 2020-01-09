Under-10 team faces stiff challenge
Stowe Youth Hockey’s Under-10 tier 3 team traveled to Montpelier Jan. 5 to face the Central Vermont Skating Association’s tier 2 team, which plays one tier higher in the league.
The Stowe team started strong, ending the first period only down one goal. Jaxson Ruane scored an impressive goal on an assist from Scan Forrest.
Throughout the game, Stowe’s offensive players peppered the goal, with shots from Reece King, Cam Bradley, Daniel Donza, Ruane and Forrest, but the puck just couldn’t get past CVSA’s strong goalie.
Ian Wilkesman used the boards often to gain control of the puck.
The Stowe defense worked hard throughout the game. Gunnar Mink battled hard in the corners, Jack Boes positioned himself well and Travis Roy initiated breakouts from the defensive zone multiple times. Jack Peterson blocked many strong shots while playing goalie.
The final score was CVSA 8, Stowe 1.
— Chessie Roy