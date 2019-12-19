Stowe’s U-10 squad ties, drops a nail-biter
The Stowe Youth Hockey U-10 tier 3 team had a busy weekend. On Dec. 14, the team traveled to Cairns Arena in South Burlington to take on the Chittenden-South Burlington team.
After a somewhat slow start, the Stowe players found their groove. It was a back-and-forth scoring game and the end result was a 4-4 tie.
Jack Peterson continued to be a strong presence in goal. Cam Bradley, Jaxson Ruane and Ian Wilkesman all scored.
• On Dec. 15, the Stowe team hosted Rutland at Stowe Arena. Rutland scored two quick goals. Stowe responded with speed and determination.
Jack Boes made powerful plays preventing Rutland from making shots on goal. Travis Roy made a great defensive play that set up Ruane for Stowe’s first goal.
Reece King has shined on offense this season, and this game was no different. King had many breakaways and made accurate passes to his teammates.
Daniel Donza scored a goal on an assist from Gunnar Mink. In the second period, Scan Forrest had his first of two goals. Wilkesman continued to dominate in the corners and showed great puck control.
During the third period, Bradley made a perfect pass to Forrest, who then quickly scored.
This game was quick and rough, with many penalties for both teams. At one point, Stowe had two players in the box, but the trio of Forrest, Mink and Roy held its own against five Rutland players, with Forrest nearly coring a shorthanded goal.
Rutland won 6 to 4. Rutland returns to Stowe on Dec. 21.
— Chessie Roy
Stowe Raiders U-10 Tier 4 team
The Stowe Under-10 Tier 4 Raiders traveled to Waterbury Saturday morning to take on Harwood. In a hard-fought game, Stowe fell 5-3, putting forth a gallant effort with only nine skaters.
Landon Kneale played a stellar game in net, making some fantastic saves in the third period. Offensively, Ryan Hughes netted his first hat trick of the season accounting for all of Stowe’s scoring. His teammates on offense played great two-way hockey, with gritty efforts from Connor Mayo, Noah Vandenburg, Finny Kilby and Reilly Lewton.
Jack Clearly played his first game for Stowe Saturday, and had an assist. On defense was Braxton Orr, Spencer Hughes and Stewart Lemnah, setting up the scoring and getting back defensively.
— Michael Hughes