The combined Harwood and Stowe U12 team reached the semifinal game after a round robin in the playdowns of the Vermont State Amateur Hockey Association tournament, beating a tough Chittenden-South Burlington team 4-1 on Feb. 13.
Stowe dominated with a tremendous all-around team effort, creating forechecking pressure throughout the game, offering Chittenden-South Burlington little room to skate.
Stowe was backstopped with a great performance from Landon Kneale, who turned away 17 shots. The offense was powered by Daniel Donza and Jaxson Ruane, each netting a pair of goals with Cameron Bradley adding three assists. The team will play in the U12 state championship game on March 5 in Middlebury.
The combined team of kids from Stowe, Waterbury and Morrisville also includes Jack Boes, Silas Fils- Aime, Ryan Hughes, Spencer Hughes, Gunnar Mink, Peter Nordle, Jack Peterson, Travis Roy and Reggie Sherman.
The team is coached by Andrew Kneale and Graham Mink.
U10 team wins one, drops two at tourney
The Stowe U10 team won one and lost two at the Vermont tournament playdowns last weekend in Manchester.
This team of 9- and 10-year olds from Stowe and Morrisville played well as a team and have learned a lot from their head coach Pete Teubert, assistant fulltime coach Steve Stutz and from Chris Jolly and Tommy Reilly, who helped coach these kids as well.
The team includes Hale Batchelder, Tucker Boes, Summit Davison, Kane Hatch, Ezra Jolly, Addison Kneale, Finley Perpall, Phoenix Reilly, Maddox Robbins, Dean Roy, Madison Shaw, Matthew Stutz and Marit Teubert.
— Chessie Roy
