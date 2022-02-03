In a Saturday bout, the Stowe U10 girls team took on a coed squad from Northshire/Manchester, shutting out their opponents 6-0.
Thanks to a hat trick by Marit Teubert and strong goaltending by Addison Kneale, the Stowe ladies completed a full-team effort, skating hard and fast from the opening whistle to the final horn.
In the first period, Bridgette St.Pierre, Madison Shaw and Madison Widen stood tall at the blue line, keeping the Northshire attack at bay, and limiting the opportunities levied against Kneale in between the pipes.
Molly Schultze and Olivia Challenger softened the Northshire defense until Teubert broke through with the first goal of the game with 1:07 left in the period.
Challenger kept the offense chugging along in the second, opening a stretch of three successive goals by Stowe by burying her first of the game. Teubert then took a feed from Widen to net her second of the game, and then Reese Henderson followed a Teubert shot that ricocheted off Northshire netminder Charlotte Salo, cleaning up the garbage and pounding the rebound into the back of the goal.
Teubert completed her hat trick with 2:19 left in the second by burying a top-shelf goal above Salo’s shoulder. Keeping the shutout intact, Kneale made a sweet pad save with just over 30 seconds to go in the period.
Kneale kept it up in the third, turning away shots and opportunities, maintaining both the lead and the blank slate. Stowe’s Berkely Heffner and Annabelle St.Pierre continued the forecheck, keeping the puck in the Northshire zone and away from the Stowe net.
Their work would pay dividends with 8:15 left to play as Henderson earned her second goal of the game with a clean-up effort. Shaw, Widen and Bridgette St.Pierre maintained defensive pressure the rest of the way, minimizing Northshire’s attack. Kneale made some amazing kick saves down the stretch to complete the shutout and the victory.
— Bob St.Pierre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.