Stowe 3, Chittenden-South Burlington 2
The Stowe U10 ladies split a pair of games over the weekend, starting with a 3-2 victory over a tough Chittenden-South Burlington team.
Stowe went down by one in the first after a tussle in front sent a loose puck by Stowe’s Catherine McLaughlin in net. Other than this blemish, McLaughlin was otherwise stellar throughout the match.
Stowe knotted it up in the second thanks to a Stormy Challenger breakaway goal. Mia Hunkins, Madison Widen, Bridgette St. Pierre and Natalie Kubalova held it down in the defensive end, with Hunkins really coming into her own in her first year with the U10s. Despite strong pressure, Stowe stood strong with the help of great goaltending, including a phenomenal and timely breakaway save from McLaughlin with 2.3 seconds left in the second.
The Raiders offense started to come alive in the third, thanks to play by Addison Kneale, Annabelle St. Pierre, Sophia Flint, Emma Nigro, Claire McLaughlin and Molly Schultze. Hannah Lamb had some great looks and strong shots on goal, and Ellery Hughes took advantage of her time out of net to put the offensive pressure on the opposing goal for a change.
Kneale and Challenger combined for the next two Stowe goals — the first a beautiful pass from Challenger fed the streaking Kneale who left no doubt, ripping the puck into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead. A little over a minute later, Kneale took a shot from a tough angle and bounced it off the goalie into the net. Up 3-1, Stowe gave up a late goal, but maintained the lead and the win.
St. Albans 2, Stowe 1
In the Saturday game, Stowe traveled to Highgate to face a fast and talented St. Albans Skating Association squad. Down a few skaters, Stowe put up a good fight, but ultimately fell due to a late tie-breaking goal.
The Challenger-to-Kneale tandem lit it up again in the first, with crisp passing leading to a beautiful Kneale goal, putting Stowe up 1-0. Widen and Hunkins held it down on the defensive end, largely keeping the pressure off Hughes in net.
With just 25 seconds gone in the second period, St. Albans found the back of the net to tie up the score, and it would stay that way for most of the rest of the game. Flint, St. Pierre, Challenger, and Schultze would keep the shots firing for Stowe, but nothing was getting by the St. Albans netminder.
The mid-ice battles continued through the third, with Stowe putting the lion’s share of pressure on the SASA defense. Still tied with two minutes to go, St. Albans finally found a seam in the Stowe back line and took full advantage, putting them up 2-1 for good.
— Bob St. Pierre
