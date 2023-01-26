Stowe dropped the home opener on Saturday, squandering two two-goal leads throughout the game, but still fighting hard until the very end. Down a few skaters, Stowe’s Claire McLaughlin stepped up to fill a defensive slot while Ellery Hughes turned away some hard shots in the first period. In an otherwise quiet opening frame, Stowe’s Stormy Challenger put the home team up 1-0 with 2:18 left.
Challenger struck again in the second with a beautiful backhand goal right through the Rutland goalie’s legs. Up 2-0, the Rutland offense started to fire up, with two goals in 13 seconds. Bridgette St. Pierre, Mia Hunkins and Natalie Kubalova flanked McLaughlin in the defensive end, trying their best to keep the strong Rutland attack at bay. Annabelle St. Pierre, Sophia Flint, Hannah Lamb and Molly Schultze skated tough and strong all game, mixing it up mid-ice and keeping the forecheck alive and well.
Right off the jump in the third, Reese Henderson took a sharp pass from Hunkins, and one-timed it into the net, putting Stowe back on top 3-2. She was not done quite yet, burying another strong shot right from inside the blue line to put the Raiders back up by two. Once again, Rutland would stage a quick and powerful comeback, netting two quick goals to tie it back up. Stowe was up to the challenge, though, as Challenger fed a beautiful pass to Addison Kneale who one-timed it past the Rutland goalie for a 5-4 lead. The lead was not safe, though, as McKenzie Corbin of Rutland not only completed her hat trick, but also added a fourth for good measure, all within 8 seconds, putting the feisty Stowe squad down 6-5.
In the away game on Sunday, Stowe was out to avenge the loss and did so by using teamwork, hustle and determination. Despite being down 0-2 late in the second period, Stowe came roaring back to win the game and the weekend aggregate.
With 46 seconds left in the second, Challenger put her team within striking distance thanks to a strong breakaway goal. McLaughlin, Hunkins, Schultze and St. Pierre anchored Stowe’s strong defensive lines to keep the powerful Rutland attack under wraps. Lamb and Annabelle St. Pierre contributed strong minutes for the Stowe side while Hughes made timely and effective saves in goal.
In the third, Stowe’s offense came out on fire, with Henderson and Flint combining for the tying goal thanks to solid forechecking and crisp passing. Less than a minute later, Kneale was on the receiving end of a sharp assist from Challenger to put the Stowe ladies up by one. Rutland went on to tie it up again, but the Stowe squad was ready to answer once more — this time with Challenger’s beautiful redirect off Kneale’s shot from the blue line. For insurance, with just under three minutes to play, Kneale knocked in a rebound to solidify the 5-3 victory.
