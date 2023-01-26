Chases the puck down

A Stowe player chases the puck down ice against Rutland last Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

Rutland 6, Stowe 5

Stowe dropped the home opener on Saturday, squandering two two-goal leads throughout the game, but still fighting hard until the very end. Down a few skaters, Stowe’s Claire McLaughlin stepped up to fill a defensive slot while Ellery Hughes turned away some hard shots in the first period. In an otherwise quiet opening frame, Stowe’s Stormy Challenger put the home team up 1-0 with 2:18 left.

