The Stowe U10 Girls dropped an away game 6-3 at Rutland on Saturday, Feb. 5, but came roaring back with a victory in front of the home crowd the next day.
In the first game, Rutland jumped out to a quick two-goal lead. Stowe responded quickly and efficiently, thanks to a Berkely Heffner rebound goal that was initiated by an Annabelle St.Pierre shot.
But Heffner wasn’t done yet, firing a shot from the corner dot, evening the score at 2-2. Natalie Kubalova made numerous saves in net with the help of Bridgette St.Pierre, Madison Shaw and Madison Widen.
In the second, Stowe kept the forward momentum going thanks to Addison Kneale netting the third goal of the game, again from a St.Pierre helper. Reese Henderson banged one off the post less than a minute later, but Rutland was able to take the puck back up the ice and even the score at 3-3.
Molly Schultze and Heffner, along with Kneale and Henderson kept up the pressure, but Rutland was able to put in the eventual game-winner with 2:37 left in the second, right from the face-off.
The third period saw a lot of strong skating, but it wasn’t enough to keep Rutland off the board, as they put the game away with two more third period goals.
•••
Less than 24 hours later, the Rutland ladies traveled to Stowe Arena for a rematch, and this time Stowe would emerge with a 7-4 victory. Rutland again jumped out to an early lead, but Heffner answered right back, netting her third goal of the weekend. Annabelle St.Pierre, Henderson, Kubalova and Schultze kept up the forecheck for Stowe while Bridgette St.Pierre, Shaw and Widen anchored the defense. Kneale stood strong in goal, making crucial saves throughout the game.
A brief Stowe flurry of shots to start the second was rebuffed by the pesky Rutland defense, as they were able to turn the puck right back around to make the score 2-1. Another Rutland goal with 2:30 left in the period put Stowe in a 3-1 hole, but Olivia Challenger banked a hard shot off a Rutland defender 15 seconds later to narrow the gap to 3-2.
The third period was all Stowe. Annabelle St.Pierre cleaned up the rebound from a strong Henderson shot, tying the game and netting her first goal of the season. Less than two minutes later, St.Pierre struck again, scoring off another Henderson rebound.
Rutland would even the score at four with less than nine minutes to play, but Stowe was not going to be denied. Henderson started the ensuing firestorm with a scorching breakaway goal that would be the eventual game winner.
With two more goals in the last three minutes, Challenger left no doubt, putting plenty of distance between the Stowe ladies and their opponents.
— Bob St.Pierre
