Chittenden-South Burlington at Stowe
5-4
The Stowe Girls U10 hockey squad dropped a pair of games this weekend, first in a squeaker versus Chittenden-South Burlington on Saturday, and then in a tough coed matchup against Essex on Sunday.
In Saturday’s bout, the Stowe girls benefited from the addition of Berkley Heffner to the roster, and in her first game she and Natalie Kubalova combined for some great passing and central ice possession.
South Burlington got the scoring started in the first with a pair of goals, the first a legitimate twisted wrister above Stowe goalie Bridgette St.Pierre’s right shoulder. Stowe kept up the forecheck with the strong skating of Reese Henderson, but South Burlington’s speedy Allison Rumsey was able to take advantage of a bouncing puck, taking it in for the breakaway goal. Heffner, not to be outdone, netted her first goal in her first game, sliding a strong shot past the opposing netminder, bringing the score to 2-1. Back and forth play ensued, with Addison Kneale, Annabelle St.Pierre and Molly Schultze keeping the pressure on.
With less than a minute to go, South Burlington found open ice, resulting in a three-on-zero fast break, and ultimately the third goal of the period.
Stowe answered right back with Kubalova getting the feed from Heffner to bring the score to 3-2 with just four seconds to go. But with just under three minutes to play in the second, South Burlington rattled off two quick unassisted goals to put them up 5-2 at the end of two.
Stowe’s Kneale picked up a loose puck on the center ice and deposited one in the back of the net. Then, with less than a minute to go, Henderson received a pass from Kneale, netting the shot and bringing Stowe to within one. Coach Kneale pulled the goalie for the skater advantage, but Stowe could not ultimately find the equalizer.
Essex at Stowe
7-4
On Sunday, an Essex coed team traveled to Stowe Arena for a morning match, allowing the Stowe team to add some players to the roster. Marit Teubert and Dean Roy joined in as skaters while Blaine Gillespie padded up for the game in goal.
Essex started out fast and strong, with two quick goals by Eli Berger and Nicholass Burnett within the first two minutes.
With nine minutes to go in the first, Kubalova of Stowe knocked in a screamer from just inside the blue line, bringing the score to 2-1.
Berger scored again, and with six minutes to go in the period, Burnett streaked past the Stowe D to put Essex up 4-1. Stowe benefited from the strong backchecking from Kneale, Heffner and Madison Shaw, keeping the pressure on Essex and forcing them into committing a penalty, leading to Stowe’s first power play of the season.
Down by four entering the second, Stowe turned defense into offense and found open ice and players. Annabelle St.Pierre joined her sister and Kneale in the middle to back check and fight for loose pucks, once again feeding Teubert who, despite being dragged down by the feisty Essex defense, netted a second goal, bringing Stowe to within two.
Burnett of Essex busted through Stowe’s defence to put his team back up by three, completing his hat trick. In the third, Stowe gave up a goal to Devin Lorenz at 8:37, but answered right back with Teubert’s third of the game only 14 seconds later.
Stowe’s final push was knocked back by Essex, resulting in a final score of 7-4.
The girls squad gets next week off but returns to action the following weekend.
— Bob St.Pierre
