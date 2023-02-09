On a frigid Friday night at Stowe Arena, the Stowe U10 girls utilized a balanced attack and stout defense to turn away a pesky St. Albans team 3-1. Despite falling behind 0-1 in the first, the ladies answered back and rattled off three unanswered goals.
Reese Henderson opened the scoring with just under four minutes in the first with a hard shot past the St. Alban’s netminder. Mia Hunkins had the crisp assist.
In the second, Catherine McLaughlin in net, Bridgette St. Pierre, Madison Widen, Natalie Kubalova and Claire McLaughlin anchored the defensive lines. At the eight-minute mark, Stormy Challenger took a sharp pass from Addison Kneale and buried it in the back of the net for a 2-1 lead.
Stowe would add to the lead with three minutes to go, when Challenger fed Kneale with a beautiful pass that she ripped past the St. Albans goalkeeper for what is a clear goal of the year candidate.
While the third period was scoreless, it was not free from opportunities. Annabelle St. Pierre, Sophia Flint, Emma Nigro, Ellery Hughes, Molly Schultze and Hannah Lamb kept the pressure on throughout and maintained the lead. Strong skating, defense and teamwork and crisp goaltending all contributed to the convincing victory.
Stowe’s Hughes kept a clean sheet for the first 35:54 minutes of the game until Essex’s offensive pressure broke through for a late goal. Other than that, Stowe pitched a nearly perfect game, utilizing a balanced attack and stifling defense to keep a very skilled opponent under wraps.
The scoring was spread out, once again, with Flint netting a goal in the first thanks to strong pressure from linemates Henderson and St. Pierre that resulted in a turnover and a finish.
St. Pierre would net one of her own early in the second, thanks to a deflection from a Henderson shot. Late in the second, Kneale delivered a slick pass to the middle to set up Henderson for a strong one-timer to put the Stowe side up 3-0.
In the third, because of strong team play, Challenger was able to take advantage of mid-ice loose pucks, burying two unanswered goals — the first a clean breakaway, and for the second, she was on the receiving end of a cool feed from Kneale.
