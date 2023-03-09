After a long and successful season from Stowe Youth Hockey, the state championships took place at Stowe Arena and featured three teams from Stowe: U10 boys team, U10 girls team and U12 Tier 2.
U10 boys
The Stowe U10 boys team rode a hot game by Amaze Clare to bury the Burlington Bobcats in a back-and-forth battle that featured some great and gritty hockey from start to finish.
Ollie Greene stood strong in goal for the Raiders while Finley Perpall and Ezra Jolly held down the defensive line. Tyler Anderson (two two assists), Jack Jennings, Jack Curran and Ryan Charbonneau were scrappy in the middle for Stowe throughout the game.
Clare would go on to score four goals, including a poised penalty shot that ultimately gave Stowe the 6-4 lead it needed to secure the win.
Matthew Stutz added two gorgeous goals for the Raiders while all Burlington’s offense was generated by Johnny Mosher, who scored four times. Short-staffed on defense, Stowe’s Jolly and Perpall did a fantastic job keeping the rest of the attack at bay while Greene made numerous and timely saves down the stretch to garner the T4 trophy.
U10 girls
The Stowe U10 ladies were ultimately overpowered by a tough Burlington Area Hockey Association team that hit its stride throughout the playoff process. Stowe lost in the championships 9-6.
Reese Thibault scored five times for the Bobcats and Ella Timmerman added a hat trick as the Burlington offense was simply too potent for the Raiders to match. Ellery Hughes and Catherine McLaughlin split time in net while Bridgette St. Pierre, Mia Hunkins, Madison Widen and Natalie Kubalova skated hard for Stowe on the defensive line.
On the offensive side, Annabelle St. Pierre, Sophia Flint, Molly Schultze, Hannah Lamb, and Claire McLaughin kept the forecheck alive and well, putting pressure on the Burlington defense all game long.
Stowe jumped out to an early lead with Addison Kneale’s first of three goals on the game from a nice feed from Reese Henderson. Henderson would net one of her own early in the second off an assist from Flint. Stowe and BAHA would trade goals within the last 30 seconds of the second period, with Kneale depositing her second of the game.
Burlington heated up from that point on, effectively putting the game out of reach, but Stowe would keep the pressure on throughout the game, scoring three goals in the last three minutes, including two from Stormy Challenger and the third from Kneale.
U12 boys
The St. Albans Tier 2 squad was firing on all cylinders as their speed and depth ultimately knocked out a very skilled Raider team, 6-1.
Landon Kneale played admirably for Stowe between the pipes, but the swarming St. Albans offense was just too potent. Silas Fils-Amie and Gunnar Mink were tough all game on defense, turning away numerous rushes and attacks from a multi-level St. Albans team.
Daniel Donza scored Stowe’s lone goal on a slick move but was otherwise handcuffed by the opponent’s speedy defense. Jody Semler, Isaac Farr, Jack Boes, Owen Ruane and Spencer and Ryan Hughes all skated hard for Stowe’s offense, competing and hustling all game long.
Ryder Longway and Waylon Choinere each had two goals for St. Albans
— Bob St. Pierre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.