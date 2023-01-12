Central Vermont 2, Stowe 1
The Stowe U10 Girls fought hard but came up short against a tough Central Vermont team on Jan. 6. The first period featured scoreless hockey with a lot of back and forth play and mid-ice battles. Those were mostly won by the sharp defensive pairing of Bridgette St.Pierre and Natalie Kubalova, while the offensive zone was controlled by feisty play from Annabelle St.Pierre, Reese Henderson and Sophia Flint. Ellery Hughes in net turned away timely shots by the Black Bears’ speedy front lines.
Scoring would start in the second, with Central Vermont’s Taylor Wright burying the first of her two goals with a nice steal and conversion with 8:10 to play. Mia Hunkins, Catherine McLaughlin and Madison Widen all contributed strong minutes on the defensive lines to keep the potent offense in check. Stowe stayed strong through the rest of the second with offensive play finally paying dividends with under a minute to play.
Addison Kneale and Stormy Challenger took matters into their own hands with crisp, short passes leading to a Challenger goal with 22 seconds in the frame, knotting the score at 1-1.
Wright would score once more with 3:40 to play in the game, putting Central Vermont up for good.
Emma Nigro, Molly Schultze, Hannah Lamb and Claire McLaughlin all skated strongly for Stowe, providing amazing hustle and creating offensive opportunities down the stretch.
Stowe’s last-ditch effort of pulling the goalie for the extra skater did not pan out, with Central Vermont’s goalie Samantha Coleman firmly shutting the door on Stowe’s final minute push.
A little more than 12 hours later, the Stowe ladies traveled to Highgate for a Missisquoi Amateur Hockey Association matchup. It took the offense a little bit to get going but Stowe finally found its stride. Catherine McLaughlin played well in goal, allowing Hughes the opportunity to skate out and pursue some goals of her own.
In the first, Hunkins skated the puck up from mid-ice and took a hard shot. That shot was parried by Missisquoi’s LeClair in goal but ended up on Henderson’s stick who buried the puck off the rebound, putting Stowe up 1-0.
Missisquoi tied it up early in the second, but Stowe was quick to answer with Flint taking a Challenger rebound and depositing it in the back of the goal. McLaughlin made a bunch of saves in goal, showing quickness and poise for a relatively new net minder.
Challenger would score an awesome wraparound goal with 2:50 left in the second to put Stowe up 3-2.
Stowe would go on to score three more unanswered goals in the third, with Challenger completing her hat trick and Henderson netting her second of the game. The full offensive array was on display, resulting in the final score of 6-2.
In the third bout of the weekend, the Stowe ladies dropped a tough game against a quick and feisty Burlington squad. Despite strong play, the Burlington Amateur Hockey Association netted two goals early in the first to jump out to a fast lead.
Stowe’s Henderson would answer back, taking a sharp feed from Flint and ripping a shot past the opposing goaltender.
Stowe’s offense would come to life in the second, rattling off three unanswered goals from Challenger, Flint and Annabelle St.Pierre. Lamb knocked some shots strong and close, but they didn’t ultimately find the back of the net. Up 4-2 toward the end of the frame, Burlington got a timely goal with 35 seconds left to bring them within striking distance.
Burlington would continue the offensive front into the third, taking the lead and ultimately pulling away from the Stowe squad to win 6-4.
