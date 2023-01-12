Central Vermont 2, Stowe 1

The Stowe U10 Girls fought hard but came up short against a tough Central Vermont team on Jan. 6. The first period featured scoreless hockey with a lot of back and forth play and mid-ice battles. Those were mostly won by the sharp defensive pairing of Bridgette St.Pierre and Natalie Kubalova, while the offensive zone was controlled by feisty play from Annabelle St.Pierre, Reese Henderson and Sophia Flint. Ellery Hughes in net turned away timely shots by the Black Bears’ speedy front lines.

