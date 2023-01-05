The Stowe U10 girls hockey squad tied a tough St. Albans team in a New Year’s Eve (morning) matchup. With first-time goaltender Catherine McLaughlin in net, the Stowe defense of Bridgette St.Pierre, Madison Widen, Mia Hunkins and Natalie Kubalova kept the St. Albans skaters largely in check.
With McLaughlin in goal, this allowed mainstay goalie Ellery Hughes a chance to skate out and take some shots of her own.
Stowe struck first in the opening period, with Reese Henderson scooping up a mid-ice puck and slamming it home past St. Albans’ strong goalie. Hughes was strong up front for Stowe, sliding in nicely with Claire McLaughlin, Emma Nigro and Hannah Lamb in the offensive zone.
St. Albans and strong skater Micah Burdo knotted up the score at 1-1 less than a minute into the second. Stormy Challenger, Addison Kneale, Annabelle St.Pierre and Sophia Flint were tough on the front lines for Stowe through the middle frame but were largely kept at bay by strong defending and excellent goalkeeping from the opposition.
Widen and Hunkins stood strong on their own end with ferocious defense and strong sticks that kept the St. Albans skaters thinking twice about entering Stowe’s zone.
Tied 1-1 entering the third, Stowe had excellent pressure to start and kept the intensity to a high level. Lamb and Nigro put their own shots on net, only to be thwarted by St. Albans’ goalie Andrade.
With just under six minutes to play, Kneale’s intensity on the backcheck came back in her favor on the opposite end, as she took a sharp pass from Henderson and buried the puck in the net, putting Stowe up 2-1.
Flurries of shots, breakaway opportunities and general mid-ice dominance couldn’t ultimately penetrate the St. Albans goal line. The lack of an insurance goal would prove costly, as St. Albans’ Sydney Shepherd took advantage of a loose puck in front of Stowe’s net, evening the score at 2-2.
A last-ditch effort from Stowe by Challenger bounced just wide of the St. Albans’ goal as time expired, cementing the 2-2 tie in the scorebook.
