New Year’s Eve action

The Stowe U10 girls hockey squad in New Year’s Eve action against a tough St. Albans team.

 Courtesy photo

The Stowe U10 girls hockey squad tied a tough St. Albans team in a New Year’s Eve (morning) matchup. With first-time goaltender Catherine McLaughlin in net, the Stowe defense of Bridgette St.Pierre, Madison Widen, Mia Hunkins and Natalie Kubalova kept the St. Albans skaters largely in check.

With McLaughlin in goal, this allowed mainstay goalie Ellery Hughes a chance to skate out and take some shots of her own.

