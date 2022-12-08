CSB 7, Stowe 3
On a rainy Saturday at Cairns, the Chittenden-South Burlington team showed speed and power, downing the Stowe ladies in a game that was closer than the score showed.
Stowe got out to an early lead in the first, with Stormy Challenger depositing a beautiful breakaway goal into the top corner of the net. CSB caught right back up in the first, scoring two unanswered goals off breakaways and rebounds.
In the second, Stowe had some great pressure to start, thanks to strong forechecking and offensive pressure from Molly Schultze, Reese Henderson and Addison Kneale. Ellery Hughes held her own in Stowe’s net, making several critical saves. Following another goal by Challenger late in the second from a sharp pass from Kneale, Stowe kept it close at the end, only down by two.
Hannah Lamb, Claire McLaughlin and Sophia Flint kept the offensive pressure on through the third, winning pucks off the boards and always keeping the shots on net firing. Kneale took advantage of the strong teamwork, picking up a loose puck at mid ice and ripping a wrist shot into the upper corner of the net, bringing Stowe to within one. Stowe couldn’t quite answer the call on this day, though, as Chittenden-South Burlington leaned heavily on its speed and size as it pulled away in the last nine minutes with three more unanswered goals.
Stowe 5, Essex 2
In the rubber match featuring these two competitive teams, the Stowe ladies came out fast, leading from wire to wire starting with a Kneale goal from Challenger just one minute into the contest.
Henderson stood strong on the backcheck while Claire McLaughlin took care of the forecheck. Henderson put Stowe up 2-0 halfway through the first with a lovely deke and finish. Not a minute later, Annabelle St.Pierre pounded in a rebound to make it 3-0 in the first.
Happy to set up a goal as well, St.Pierre fed Henderson with a smooth pass across the middle that was beautifully one-timed into the net. Madison Widen, Bridgette St.Pierre, Mia Hunkins, and Natalie Kubalova kept Hughes relatively safe in goal, only allowing a late goal with six seconds in the frame.
In the second, Nigro, Flint, Catherine McLaughlin and Schultze kept up the pressure. With five minutes to play in the frame, Challenger took her own faceoff from mid-ice to the goal, depositing a breakaway into the back of the net. With two seconds left in the frame, Essex took advantage of a loose puck and narrowed the gap to 5-2.
A relatively fierce dance-off in between periods lightened the mood, and many observers would claim that other than the rhythmic referee, the Stowe ladies were victors here as well. The hockey score would stay the same through the third, with Essex’s goalie Elana Kitchen turning away shot after shot from the relentless Stowe offence.
It didn’t seem to matter if it was a breakaway opportunity or a tussle in front of the net, Kitchen was up to the task, keeping her Essex team within striking distance, but still falling short to the well-rounded Stowe side.
— Bob St.Pierre
