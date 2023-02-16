Stowe girls hockey rebounds after two tough losses

The Stowe girls played with grit, but suffered two losses, against Burlington and Essex, before rebounding with a win over St. Albans on Sunday.

Burlington 4, Stowe 3

In the first of three weekend games, Stowe dropped a squeaker up at Leddy to a tough and fast Burlington team. Madison Widen, Mia Hunkins, Bridgette St. Pierre and Natalie Kubalova anchored the Stowe defense while Catherine McLaughlin continued to shine in goal for the Stowe side. Stowe opened the scoring with 9:15 left in the first with a Reese Henderson snipe from the corner, but Burlington was quick to answer back with an Ella Timmerman wrister to the top shelf. McLaughlin made numerous saves to keep Stowe within distance, while the Stowe offense continued to grind away in mid-ice thanks to strong and pesky skating. Timmerman would strike again with two minutes left to put Burlington up 2-1 after the first.

