The Stowe Girls U10 team fought hard this weekend, but ultimately struggled to consistently find the back of the net, dropping a pair of games to South Burlington on Saturday and St. Albans Sunday.
CSB South Burlington 7, Stowe 2
Saturday’s home matchup against South Burlington started with a back-and-forth battle for center ice and remained that way for pretty much the whole first period. Molly Schultze made a handful of fantastic saves with about five minutes to go, fending off a pesky South Burlington offense that relied on crisp passing and strong positioning to gain advantage. Madison Widen provided a much-needed breakaway stop with one minute left, resulting in a 0-0 score in the first.
South Burlington opened it up quickly in the second with a snipe from Charley Brandon just 30 seconds in, not to be outdone by another goal by Ellys Torney just 45 seconds later. Stowe answered back, though, with a strong flurry of shots, led by the offensive efforts of Addison Kneale, Reese Henderson and Olivia Challenger.
All efforts would be thwarted, though, by the brilliant South Burlington goalkeeping of Cooper Abramson. Torney would take advantage once again, netting an unassisted top-shelf goal just over the shoulder of Stowe’s Schultze. Down 0-3 with 1:05 left in the second, Challenger received a pin-point pass from Stowe’s Natalie Kubalova, allowing her to streak to the net, burying her first goal of the game.
Kubalova is earning a well-deserved reputation for being Stowe’s main distributor, showing poise and accuracy in her outlet passing game. Bridgette St.Pierre did a lot of the center ice dirty work in the second, once again, providing strong fore and back checking and keeping Stowe in the game.
Trailing 1-3 going into the third, the South Burlington offense heated up, with Torney completing her hat trick just 10 seconds in, and 15 seconds later, Allison Rumsey got on the board.
Stowe fought back, with some strong work in the middle from Annabelle St.Pierre, Henderson, and Kneale keeping the pressure.
With 7:20 left in the game, Challenger scored her second goal and brought the Stowe squad to within three. But Rumsey completed her hat trick — all three in the third — ultimately sinking the Stowe ladies 7-2.
St. Albans 7, Stowe 1
About 17 hours after Saturday’s matchup, the Stowe girls headed to St. Albans and Stowe’s offense ran up against another tough goalie, this time it was St. Albans’s Pacey Hunsicker.
Early pressure in the first from St. Albans tested Stowe’s Kneale in net, as she made a tremendous save to set the tone just three minutes into the bout. The mid-ice battle continued, as Stowe tried to warm up its legs, relying on strong play from Bridgette St.Pierre, both clearing her own zone as well as keeping possession in the opposing end, putting pressure on a deep St. Albans side.
Avery Alexander of St. Albans would eventually break through mid-way through the first, roofing a world-class shot and putting
her team up 1-0. Kubalova, Henderson and Annabelle St.Pierre provided much-needed forechecking and central control, doing the necessary work that doesn’t always show up in the scorebook. Layla Maynard and Khloe Brousseau added goals for St. Albans in the first.
Hunsicker was a brick wall in net for St. Albans, turning shots away from Stowe’s Challenger, Schultze and Henderson. In a bit of a strategy change, the Stowe coaches moved Shaw up to wing, providing a boost of power on the offensive end.
This move proved fruitful, with Shaw pounding the puck on the St. Albans net, even pinging one off the post with six minutes to go in the second.
Down 0-5 heading into the third and looking for an offensive spark, Stowe fed off Kneale’s fantastic save at the 7:40 mark, keeping the pressure on with strong skating from Challenger and Bridgette St.Pierre. Stowe finally got on the scoreboard when Challenger broke through, sliding the puck through the goalie’s legs with 34 seconds to go.
St. Albans ultimately dumped Stowe 7-1.
The Stowe team gets next weekend off before resuming with two games the first weekend of December — a rematch with South Burlington and a home game against Essex.
— Bob St.Pierre
