The Stowe U10 Girls squad dropped a pair of games this weekend to South Burlington on Saturday and St. Albans on Sunday.
In Saturday’s tilt, Natalie Kubalova was strong in Stowe’s net while Madison Shaw and Madison Widen helped on defense.
Bridgette St.Pierre was a menace on defense for Stowe, throwing Chittenden-South Burlington off its balance all game long. Berkely Heffner, Annabelle St.Pierre, and Molly Schultze skated strong for Stowe in the offensive end, while Addison Kneale and Reese Henderson provided the firepower for the ladies squad.
Henderson received a long bank pass from St.Pierre late in the third, and was able to capitalize, scoring Stowe’s lone goal of the game.
Stowe lost 8-1.
Sunday at Stowe, a deep and talented St. Albans squad tested and bested the Stowe ladies, 9-1, despite strong goaltending by Kubalova once again. St. Albans started strong in the first and were able to capitalize on its opportunities. Strong defensive efforts by Widen, Shaw and Bridgette St.Pierre kept the attack at bay while mid-ice efforts by Heffner, Annabelle St.Pierre and Kneale did not go unnoticed by either side.
Henderson and Shultze combined for strong offensive power, with Henderson scooping up a precise pass from Kneale to bury Stowe’s first goal.
Kubalova made numerous important and acrobatic saves in the net for Stowe, keeping up the effort even as time ran out.
— Bob St.Pierre
(0) comments
