Stowe Youth Hockey is gearing up for the season with its largest-ever Bruins Academy learn-to-play program with 40 kids, its second season with a 10U girls team and the debut of a combined 12U/14U girls team.
This is in addition to regularly scheduled learn-to-play, learn-to-skate teams at the 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U 14U levels.
The organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Stowe Winter Carnival, returns Dec. 9-11 and will feature 15 teams, plus Stowe Youth Hockey’s 10U, 12U and 14U teams, from the greater New England and New York and New Jersey metro areas at Stowe Arena and the Waterbury Ice Center.
Last year’s Friday night games proved popular so more are planned this year.
Stowe Youth Hockey offers scholarships to support its mission to ensure that any child who wants to play hockey is not limited by financial constraints.
