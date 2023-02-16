Over the next three weekends, Stowe Arena is the place to be for the Vermont State Amateur Hockey Association playdown and championships.
This is the highest level of play for youth hockey teams in Vermont.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then mainly snow showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 12:51 am
Over the next three weekends, Stowe Arena is the place to be for the Vermont State Amateur Hockey Association playdown and championships.
This is the highest level of play for youth hockey teams in Vermont.
From Friday to Sunday, Feb. 17-19, the U10 girls’ teams are playing in a double-elimination tournament. Stowe’s girls’ team is playing St. Albans green team at 7:15 p.m. on Friday night with more games over the weekend. The top-two finishing teams will move on to the state championships.
The following weekend of Feb. 24-26, U12 teams will be playing their round-robin playdown tournament games. The top-two finishing teams will move on to the state championships.
Stowe Youth Hockey is also hosting the Vermont State Amateur Hockey Association state championship weekend March 4-5. Stowe Arena will be the epicenter for this year’s best 24 girls and co-ed teams in the state who will play 12 games over the weekend, welcoming nearly 450 of the finest youth hockey players and their families for the weekend. The event will be livestreamed.
Stowe Youth Hockey has seen an explosion in registered girl players and teams this year. In addition, several Stowe teams advanced into higher ranking divisions based on their successes. Lastly, several players were selected to participate in the New England District select camps this spring.
Stowe Youth Hockey is a volunteer run not-for-profit organization. Many of the coaches grew up in Stowe where they also played youth hockey at the old arena. The players may attend 13 different schools throughout Lamoille and Washington counties, but they come together as one Stowe Youth Hockey family.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.