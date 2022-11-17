Friday night’s contest featured Addison Kneale in the net for her 2022 goalie debut, allowing normal net minder Ellery Hughes a chance to skate out and take her own shots on goal. In the first, Stowe opened up the scoring with Annabelle St.Pierre streaking in from center ice to bury the puck, putting Stowe up 1-0.
Stormy Challenger capitalized on her shift, scoring a beautiful breakaway goal. Essex would fight back with tenacious rebounding and strong front-of-net play, depositing two more before the break, putting Essex up 3-2.
In the second, Reese Henderson finally took matters into her own hands off the faceoff and delivered a shot into the side of the net to knot the score at 3-3. Challenger netted her second goal of the game with five minutes to go in the period, but Essex’s offense and frisky skaters would keep them in front 5-4 to end the frame.
The final period was mostly Essex’s to lose, and they kept their composure despite strong defense and mid-ice tenacity from the Stowe ladies. Kneale did a great job keeping the Essex attack mostly at bay, but a couple of pucks snuck through, putting the opponents up for good. Henderson put in a sweet wraparound goal to bring Stowe back within two with three minutes to play, but the comeback fell flat, with Stowe dropping the nightcap game with a final of 7-5.
Fifteen hours later, the Stowe ladies were back on the ice, no doubt with the previous night’s loss still in their mind. Hughes was back in net for the game, putting Kneale back on the offensive line with fresh legs.
Challenger and Flint would share the scoring in the first and to start the second, netting two goals apiece and keeping the Burlington defense off-balance and scrambling. Stowe found themselves down 3-4 at the end of the first, though, so a comeback was already in order.
At this point, Henderson, Challenger and Kubalova decided that enough was enough. Bolstered by strong defense by Bridgette St.Pierre, Hunkins and Widen, Henderson scored her patented off-the-faceoff goal to tie up the game.
Kneale would put Stowe up for the first time a few minutes later, cleaning up the rebound of a Henderson shot. Shortly thereafter, Kubalova hit a seeing-eye screamer from the blue line that passed cleanly into the net putting Stowe up 7-5.
Both Challenger and Henderson would complete their hat tricks into the third period, as Stowe began to pull away from a tenacious Burlington squad. The score got a bit close at 9-7 before Stowe put up two more unanswered goals to end the game.
