Stowe U10 girls squad

The Stowe U10 girls squad went two-for-two in weekend action.

In a hotly contested showdown on Saturday at Stowe Arena, the Stowe U10 girls squad avenged an earlier loss to a tough Central Vermont team with a balanced attack on offense and stingy defense, including fabulous goaltending from both Ellery Hughes of Stowe and Samantha Coleman of Central Vermont.

Stowe jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, thanks to goals from Reese Henderson and Sophia Flint. Bridgette St.Pierre provided strong defensive backchecking, preventing opposing breakaways while Mia Hunkins, Catherine McLaughlin, Madison Widen, and Natalie Kubalova showed grit and hustle on the blue line for Stowe’s strong defense. Near the end of the first, Stowe got a rare chance to show off their penalty killing skills due to a Hunkins trip, keeping CVT largely at bay despite being down a skater.

