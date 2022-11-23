In a hotly contested showdown on Saturday at Stowe Arena, the Stowe U10 girls squad avenged an earlier loss to a tough Central Vermont team with a balanced attack on offense and stingy defense, including fabulous goaltending from both Ellery Hughes of Stowe and Samantha Coleman of Central Vermont.
Stowe jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, thanks to goals from Reese Henderson and Sophia Flint. Bridgette St.Pierre provided strong defensive backchecking, preventing opposing breakaways while Mia Hunkins, Catherine McLaughlin, Madison Widen, and Natalie Kubalova showed grit and hustle on the blue line for Stowe’s strong defense. Near the end of the first, Stowe got a rare chance to show off their penalty killing skills due to a Hunkins trip, keeping CVT largely at bay despite being down a skater.
The second period consisted mainly of back-and-forth hockey with Stowe’s Hannah Lamb, Annabelle St.Pierre, Emma Nigro, Claire McLaughlin and Molly Schulze doing a lot of the dirty work that doesn’t show up in the scorebook, keeping the opponents off-balance and scrambling to protect their net.
The team’s perseverance would pay off after a penalty put the Stowe ladies up on a power play of their own. Addison Kneale took a rebound off a faceoff shot, backhanding the puck into the upper corner of the net, putting the home team up 3-0. A little over a minute later, Stormy Challenger took a long outlet pass from St.Pierre and one-timed it beautifully into the back of the goal.
Up 4-0 entering the third, Stowe gave up two unanswered goals to Taylor Wright of the Black Bears even while Hughes did a fantastic job keeping the scuffles in front of the net at bay. In the last five minutes, Kneale maintained intense two-way play to secure the win for Stowe.
On Sunday, the Stowe squad travelled north to Highgate for a contest with Missisquoi. Ellery Hughes pitched a shutout with some great saves down the stretch to preserve the blank slate. The offense was firing on all cylinders as well, with career-first goals by Bridgette St.Pierre, Madison Widen, Catherine McLaughlin (two goals), and Emma Nigro.
Stormy Challenger added a hat trick to seal the victory for Stowe, who went 2-0 for the weekend.
