The Stowe U10 girls’ squad was treated to a remarkable venue Nov. 5 taking on a deep and talented Central Vermont team at Kreitzberg Arena at Norwich University. The Stowe ladies came up a bit short on the scoreboard, despite outshooting the Black Bears by a considerable margin.
Stowe came out strong in the first, with Stormy Challenger, Claire McLaughlin and Hannah Lamb leading the offensive charge. A few breakaways were turned to the wayside by Central Vermont’s netminder. The Black Bears capitalized on one of their few opportunities, netting a nice goal midway through the first and taking the 1-0 lead.
Back and forth play continued into the second, following the same theme of Stowe’s strong defensive play turning into fruitless offensive opportunities due to the incredibly quick and decisive net minding of the Black Bears’ goalie.
Bridgette St.Pierre, Natalie Kubalova, Catherine McLaughlin and Madison Widen prowled the blue line for Stowe with poise and determination, setting the stage for mid-ice control and breakaway shots for Mia Hunkins, Molly Schulze, Annabelle St.Pierre and Reese Henderson.
Following a rebound goal by Central Vermont, putting them up 2-0, Stowe’s Addison Kneale and Henderson started to really level up, and with just under five minutes to play in the second, Henderson took an outlet pass from Bridgette St.Pierre, burying the puck in the back of the net and bringing Stowe to within one.
Between the pipes for Stowe, Ellery Hughes kept her team well within reach, turning away numerous shots from the Black Bears’ feisty offensive attack.
In the third, Central Vermont deposited two quick goals in succession, basically putting the game out of reach.
Stowe 12, St. Albans 4
In their home opener, the Stowe started and finished strong, showing a well-balanced attack and stifling defense from start to finish. Stowe had seven different goal scorers, showing the depth and talent of lady hockey in town.
In the first period, Stowe started out fast with three quick goals from Flint, Challenger and Kneale before letting in a St. Albans goal midway through the frame. Schulze answered back quickly, showing the versatility of Stowe’s attack. Spanning into the second, Challenger would score the next three Stowe goals while Bridgette St.Pierre, Kubalova, Catherine McLaughlin and Hunkins held it tight in Stowe’s defensive zone.
In the second, Henderson followed an early Challenger goal with a strong individual effort off her own faceoff deep in St. Albans’ zone, taking the puck clean off the drop and depositing it in the back of the net. Challenger and Flint each had another goal in the second, making it 10-2.
Kneale, Lamb and Annabelle St.Pierre would continue to bang away at the puck into the final frame. With St.Pierre cleaning up the junk in front of the net, Stowe made it a clean dozen on the goal sheet, a big difference from Saturday’s tally at Norwich.
Ellery Hughes continued to show poise, quickness and determination in Stowe’s net, making it look easy back there.
Stowe has two home games next weekend, including a Friday night matchup with Essex.
