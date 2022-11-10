Stowe U10 girls’ squad
Courtesy photo

The Stowe U10 girls’ squad was treated to a remarkable venue Nov. 5 taking on a deep and talented Central Vermont team at Kreitzberg Arena at Norwich University. The Stowe ladies came up a bit short on the scoreboard, despite outshooting the Black Bears by a considerable margin.

Stowe came out strong in the first, with Stormy Challenger, Claire McLaughlin and Hannah Lamb leading the offensive charge. A few breakaways were turned to the wayside by Central Vermont’s netminder. The Black Bears capitalized on one of their few opportunities, netting a nice goal midway through the first and taking the 1-0 lead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.