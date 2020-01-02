Under-10 Tier 3 team
On Dec. 29, Stowe Youth Hockey’s under-10 tier 3 team played a strong team from Essex at Stowe Arena.
These two teams played each other on Nov. 9, in a fast-paced game that ended in a tie.
The Dec. 29 game was similar, two good teams evenly matched, and a game that ended in a 4-4 tie.
Four players scored for Stowe.
Reece King led the Stowe offense with a goal and two assists. Cam Bradley gave Stowe a 1-0 lead in the first 30 seconds of the game, and Scan Forrest and Ian Wilkesman also had goals. Jaxson Ruane had an assist.
Daniel Donza nearly had a goal, but the Essex goaltender snatched the puck just before it crossed the goal line.
Stowe goalie Jack Peterson had many great saves, and Stowe defenders Jack Boes, Gunnar Mink and Travis Roy kept the Essex offense off-balance.
— Chessie Roy
Under-10 Tier 4 team
Stowe hosted Milton Saturday in one of the most exciting games of the season, with Jack Clearly tying the game at 7-7 with 33 seconds remaining.
Stowe trailed the entire game but kept fighting and was ultimately rewarded a tie score.
Goalie Landon Kneale made some fantastic kick saves to keep the game close. Offensively, Reece King scored four goals while quarterbacking the defense with Spencer Hughes.
Ryan Hughes played a strong two-way game while scoring a goal and assisting on another. Conner Mayo scored his first goal of the season on a nice rebound effort with Reilly Lewton, Noah Vandenburg and Finny Kilby working hard in support.
— Michael Hughes