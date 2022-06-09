The Stowe U9 boys’ lacrosse team concluded its season last Wednesday in an epic intra-squad overtime tilt that featured a 9-8 comeback win for the bright green squad.
The boys leveled up this year and added helmets and pads, to the delight of 17 rowdy, skilled and exuberant athletes. The final game featured the national anthem and starting lineup calls that were reminiscent of the 1990s Chicago Bulls and Wrestlemania.
The Battle for Mayo Field supremacy featured goalies loaned from Sean Semler’s U11 team and refereed by Sean, who many refer to as the second-best lacrosse coach in Stowe.
The team was blanketed with expert instruction from coaches Porter Thorndike, Pete Heintzelman, Ryan Krukar, Devin Gleason and youth assistants Will Frame, Reece King, Paddy Heraty, Cameron Bradley and Noah Vandenberg.
