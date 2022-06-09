The Stowe Youth Lacrosse U11 boys wrapped up their season last weekend in epic fashion, beating Middlebury by a large margin and then pulling out a tight 11-8 win against a strong St. Albans team.
The teams were tied at half time, but Stowe eventually pulled away with pivotal goals by Jody Semler, Pfeiffer Blais, Tristan Gagne and Bram Bettencourt.
The team ended the season with a 9-1 record.
The team’s scoring was spearheaded by Blais with 53 points (41 goals,12 assists), Semler with 38 points (28 goals, 10 assists), Gagne with 35 points (26 goals, 9 assists), Lucas Aros with 24 points (19 goals, 5 assists), and Bettencourt with 16 points (14 goals, 2 assists).
First-year players also had a big impact. Wells Heidelberger netted 8 points (4 goals, 4 assists), Teo Gudasz scored 6 goals and Spencer King scored 4 points (1 goals, 3 assists). Maddox Robbins and Curtis Donza finished the season with three goals each.
Declan Driscoll (2 goals) and Graham King (1 goals, 1 assists) anchored the defense. Henry Stolowitz scored two goals and inspired teammates with consistent hustle.
Cosby Mann scored a phenomenal goal in the season opener that set the tone for the season. Bradley Gildersleeve chipped in a goal on the year and was instrumental in sealing the win by playing goalie against St. Albans in the season finale.
Maverick Fox, AJ Hagmaier, and Kelley Gleason rounded out the squad with hustle, attitude and awareness.
— Sean Semler
