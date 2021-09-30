Over the last two weekends in August, the Stowe Tennis Club held its annual club championships.
With Chris Stevens at the helm as tournament director, the singles championships for men, women and seniors were held from Aug. 20-22, and the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles championships were held the following week, August 25-29. All events had an A and a B category.
In the women’s A singles, last year’s runner-up Erika Goss won the title 6-3, 6-4 against Mary Wylde. Defending champion Skyler Graves was unable to attend.
In the men’s A singles, it was a rematch between both finalists from last year with Sam Gaines taking the title this year 6-1, 6-0 against defending champion Chris Stevens. With only two contestants in the men’s senior singles, Steve Edwards narrowly won 7-6, 6-4 against Phil Scott in an intense match.
In the B tournament, run as a round robin, high school players Bowman Graves and Julia Biedermann took the men’s and women’s singles titles over George Gay and Deb Schoepke, respectively.
The mixed doubles featured a rematch between both finalists from last year, with Joel Furey and Erika Goss once again emerging as champions against Joanna and Bowman Graves in a close match that went to three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. In the B tournament, run as a round robin, Louise Decker and Phil Scott earned the title with John and Amy Wykoff as runners-up.
The high school duo of Julia Biedermann and Charlotte Stevens won the women’s doubles A title 7-6, 6-2 against finalists Cindy Maynard and Heidi Vietze. In the B’s, Jen Cashman and Mary Jacques won 6-3, 6-1 over finalists Lyndall Heyer and Lisa Hagerty.
For the men, the singles tournament finalists Chris Stevens and Sam Gaines teamed up to win the doubles A title 6-3, 6-2 over finalist Ted Thorndike and Teo Calcagni. In the B’s, over the course of an eventful three sets, Tom Crow and Phil Scott won 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 over finalists and high school duo Max Biedermann and Carter MacDonald.
