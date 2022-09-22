The Stowe Tennis Club held its 2022 club championships during the last week of August and first week of September.
The Stowe Tennis Club held its 2022 club championships during the last week of August and first week of September.
With Chris Stevens once again serving as tournament director, 60 players participated in A, B and senior 65+ divisions.
In the Women’s A Singles, the contentious match went three sets and was won by local high school player Julia Biedermann over defending champion Erika Goss, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.
In the Men’s A, Tyson McKechnie won the title over Peter Graves 6-1, 6-2. Porter Thorndike and Olivia Stevens were crowned the Men’s and Women’s Singles B champions against finalists Bill Scudder and Lisa Hagerty, respectively.
For the Men’s Senior 65+ division, it was Ken Biedermann who won in a close match against Alan Thorndike in a tiebreaker.
In the Women’s Doubles, the duo of Joanna Graves and Erika Goss won the A title over Heidi Vietze and Anne Vitaletti over three sets. Mary Wylde and Pam Clapp nabbed the Women’s B title over Jen Cashman and Kristen Mooney.
The team of James Knittle and Joel Furey won the Men’s A Doubles title over Tom Sequist and Rob Foregger. Porter Thorndike and Bob Liljedahl won the Men’s B title over Dave Lachtrupp and Bill Taylor.
The last two events of the championships, the Mixed Doubles A and B finals, were held during the club’s end-of-season party on Sunday, Sept. 11. Many spectators were present to watch the action. Both matches were very close, going three sets and even to a tiebreaker for the A title.
When the clay dust settled, it was local highschoolers Julia Biedermann and TJ Guffey who won the nailbiter Mixed Doubles A finals match against Heidi Vietze and Van Carr, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6. Both Julia and TJ worked all summer as tennis coaches in the club’s junior program.
For the Mixed Doubles B title, dueling couples Megan and Bob Liljedahl emerged champions over Kristy and Ethan Carlson, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
Elle Anderson is general manager of the Stowe Tennis Club.
