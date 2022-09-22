Stowe Tennis Club

Mixed doubles finals, from left, Julia Biedermann, TJ Guffey, Van Carr and Heidi Vietze.

 Courtesy photo

The Stowe Tennis Club held its 2022 club championships during the last week of August and first week of September.

With Chris Stevens once again serving as tournament director, 60 players participated in A, B and senior 65+ divisions.

