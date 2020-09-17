The Stowe Tennis Club championships took place at the end of August after two separate, pandemic-friendly weeks of tournaments.
Finals for the singles and mixed doubles championships were played Sunday, Aug. 23, followed by the doubles championships on Sunday, Aug. 30.
Skyler Graves, defending singles champion, earned her second club title 6-4, 6-3 against Erika Goss. For the women’s B singles, Mary Wylde won 6-1, 6-0 against Linda Valentine.
In the men’s singles, Chris Stevens also collected a repeat club title, winning 4-6, 6-4, 2-1 against Sam Gaines, who retired due to injury. In the men’s B singles, John Peterman won 6-2, 6-1 against Jean Drolet.
The 70+ men’s singles came down to a single match, with Peter Penndorf winning 6-1, 6-1 against Steve Edwards.
In the women’s doubles championships, Cindy Maynard and Heidi Attlfellner won 6-3, 6-2 against Cindy and Andrea Jackman. Attlfellner, a top ranked international tournament player, came out to repeat her doubles win from last season.
For women’s B doubles, it was Karen Akins and Deb Schoepke who won 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 against Mary Jacques and Ellen McNulty.
Singles finalists Sam Gaines and Chris Stevens teamed up in the men’s doubles to win 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 against Teo Calcagni and Ted Thorndike in a closely contested match. In the men’s B doubles, it was Rich Smith and Jeff Nicholson who topped Jean Drolet and Esbert Cardenas 6-1, 6-3.
Finally, for the mixed doubles this year, Erika Goss and Joel Furey won 6-1, 7-6 against Joanna and Bo Graves in the As, and Ellen McNulty and Jeff Nicholson won 6-2, 6-1 against Morgan Baumann and Jean Drolet in the Bs.
Elle Anderson is general manager of Stowe Tennis Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.