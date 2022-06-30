On Sunday June 19, nearly 150 past and current members of the Stowe Tennis Club gathered to celebrate its 50th anniversary at the Barrows Road location in Stowe. The family-friendly festival was accompanied by food, drinks, activities and prizes.
Long-term members of the club, Adi Barnett, Kermit Spaulding and Art Wittels addressed the party guests and spoke of their fond memories and what the club has meant in their lives. Over the years, many friendships were made, and friendly on-court competition was held.
The Stowe Tennis Club was founded back in 1954 when members played weekends on the courts at The Tollhouse at Mount Mansfield. In the early 1970s it became more and more apparent that the Stowe Tennis Club needed to build its own club. The club broke ground in 1972 on 10 acres on Barrows Road and today’s Stowe Tennis Club was born.
President Trowbridge Elliman handed over the gavel to Roman Wickart, who supervised the construction and presided over the club until 1976. The club started with six clay courts, a clubhouse and a swimming pool and issued 150 certificates, which were used by single members, couples and families.
In 1976 three more courts were added. Over the years membership has increased to 220 certificates.
The member owned, not-for-profit tennis club has nine clay courts, an outdoor swimming pool, locker rooms and social area. The season runs from mid-May through October.
For more information email membership@stowetennisclub.com.
