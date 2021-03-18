Boys’ hockey
March 14: Stowe 7, Spaulding 2 (playoffs)
March 10: South Burlington 7, Stowe 4
Talk about saving the best for last. Talk about any given Sunday.
Followers of the PA/Stowe boys’ hockey team that went 0-6 during the pandemic-shortened regular season might not have had high expectations for the playoffs, but the Raiders shocked the field with a 7-2 win over Spaulding in the first round of the postseason.
Also notable: 85.7 percent of the scoring came from one player — Henry Paumgarten, who knocked in six goals. That’s a double hat trick, something almost unheard of, especially in a competitive hockey state like Vermont.
Paumgarten scored three of his goals in the second period and, as a couple of cherries on top, scored the last two unassisted.
“Once in a lifetime game from Henry,” noted assistant coach Jon Grace.
“The greatest individual effort I’ve ever seen live,” added head coach Adrien Melrose. That’s high praise from the man who is the son of former pro, and ESPN commentator, Barry Melrose.
Of course, scoring goals is only half the game, and Stowe goalie Liam Newhouse — behind a stifling Raider defense — made sure to keep Spaulding’s pucks out of the net. Newhouse stopped 23 shots, half of them in the first period.
The squad had a second-round playoff game against second-seeded BFA-St. Albans, but it was played after press deadline on Wednesday.
By the way, if no one has yet given Paumgarten a nickname, might we suggest Henry VI?
Girls’ hockey
March 13: Stowe def Missisquoi by forfeit (playoffs)
March 10: Woodstock 6, Stowe 4
The PA/Stowe girls also went 0-6 on the regular season and won their first game of the playoffs, but they did it without scoring a single post-season goal.
The Raiders drew No. 7 Missisquoi, which pulled out of the playoffs and lost by forfeit.
Like the boys, the Stowe girls played a second-round match against another second-seeded team, Hartford. But, that game was also played on Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day, so it’s unclear if the luck of the Irish was with those Raiders.
Basketball
Coach John Decker described the Stowe boys as young, undeveloped talent that needed a longer season to gel as a team. After dropping the first six games of the short season, the team went into the playoffs with a win under its belt.
In the final game of the regular season, Stowe beat BFA-Fairfax on the road, 51-47. The Raiders entered the playoffs seeded 15th and drew a familiar foe: No. 2 Hazen Union. The boys headed to Hardwick on, wait for it, Wednesday after press deadline.
On the girls side, Stowe finished the regular season 0-5. The team would have played Windsor Tuesday, but forfeited the game, effectively giving the No. 2 team a first-round bye.
