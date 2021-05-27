Girls’ tennis
May 25: Stowe 7, Rice 0
May 22: Stowe 7, CVU 0
There’s no way around it. There’s a lot of love associated with the Stowe girls’ tennis team. As in “15-love ... 30-love ... 40-love ...”
One of the more out-there explanations for the use of the word love when it comes to zeroes in tennis is it comes from the word “l’oeuf,” which is French for “the egg.” If that’s the case, the Stowe racketeers’ opponents all have egg on their faces.
The last four games have been 7-0 contests, against perennial powerhouses Rice, Champlain Union, Colchester and Essex. That’s in addition to three other seven-l’oeuf contests earlier in the season.
Coach Joanna Graves said the team’s having a lot of fun, which is probably easy to say when you're 9-0 on the year.
“First of all, I have to say that I walked into a coach’s dream come true. We have 24 girls of various levels from one of the top players in the state to girls that never picked up a racket before the season,” Graves said. “Each one of the players has improved so much. It’s so fun to watch.”
The team returns four seniors from the 2019 squad — captains Skyler Graves and Natalie Doehla, along with Olivia Carey and Abbie Rice. “They continue to display inclusiveness, amazing sportsmanship, and they all are playing great,” Graves said. “They have been a positive group for the younger kids to look up to and strive to be like.”
Graves said the team’s success comes from its depth and ability to minimize errors, “by not beating ourselves and putting pressure on our opponents whenever possible.”
And then there’s the fun factor, which Graves says translates to on-court success.
“They are all sweet, coachable, determined to learn and win, but they are so much fun. We have had a ton of laughs and fun throughout this season, and I can tell it translates to the court,” she said. “The team has become a tight knit group of players who are hungry for a state title.”
The post-season starts this weekend with the individual state tournament in Burlington Thursday-Saturday. Next week, the team playoffs begin.
Boys’ tennis
May 25: Stowe 5, Rice 2
May 22: Stowe 5, CVU 2
Could Stowe run the racket this year? The boys’ tennis team hopes so, as it prepares to finally defend its 2019 title. Perhaps the only thing in its way is a herd of Seahorses.
The Burlington High School squad handed Stowe its only loss on its 7-1 season, but it was a rough one — a 7-0 drubbing that coach Jamie Watson is eager to get back. He says the team has improved since that mid-season defeat.
“I’m really proud of our team’s progression thus far, as all members have shown increased composure under pressure with every match we play,” he said. “As a team, we are getting better matching our competitive style to the score — patiently attacking when at advantage and relentlessly defending when down.”
The team played its last regular season contest against Mount Mansfield Wednesday after press deadline. After that, it’s on to the postseason.
“We should be primed to play our best tennis of the season come playoffs,” Watson said. “With the right attitude, we stand to be a serious threat to any team in the state.”
Girls’ lacrosse
May 24: Stowe 12, Lamoille 3
May 22: Stowe 19, Milton 13
The Stowe girls’ lacrosse team beat the Lamoille Lancers Tuesday, leaving both teams 4-7 on the season with two games left before the playoffs start. For Stowe, this year is just the beginning of the team’s adventures together, including for the squad’s skipper.
Amanda Nowacki is in her first year as coach and she’s got plenty of first-year company. Like every other Vermont sports team, she got what amounts to two freshman classes, since last year’s ninth-graders are now this year’s sophomores and all of them are brand new to the varsity game.
“I have no seniors on the team but I have a strong freshman population of girls I look forward to working with for the coming years,” she said this week. “The juniors have been doing a great job setting the tone for the team and leading the way this season. It is a special thing — we will have this exact team next year so we are all trying to bond as much as possible and work on growing the team every day.”
Stowe has three captains, all of them 11th-graders — Kailey Hulse, Ella Murphy and Rachel Ramos — and Nowacki said the trio has “done a great job of encouraging our girls and helping to lead the way for the younger girls.”
Since the team introduced so many first-time players, Nowacki has had the players focus on the basics through the beginning of the season.
“Today, the girls are mastering tougher skills and are dominating a higher level of play,” she said. “Throughout the season, I have watched them grow immensely and could not be more proud.”
Nowacki points to a couple of key moments in the season that particularly stand out, one of which came just this past Monday against Lamoille. The two teams had faced off earlier in the season, with the Lancers finishing on top.
“When we played them the second time around, the girls applied what we have learned from past games” and won, she said.
Another key this season has been goalie Sadie Wing, who was initially reluctant and unsure about playing the high-stress position.
“Over the season I have watched her excel and become more confident in herself every day,” Nowacki said. “In our last game she saved 16 shots while only letting in three.”
Ultimately, though, just being able to play is the most important thing for this green (and white) squad.
“The girls have been through a tough year with COVID and I wanted them to have lacrosse as an escape to feel stress free and enjoy themselves while getting some good exercise,” she said. “The girls have been blowing me away with how they can overcome losses and turn them into a learning experience to do better the next time.”
Boys’ lacrosse
May 25: Green Mountain 11, Stowe 7
May 22: Harwood 15, Stowe 4
After winning five of its previous six games, the Stowe boys’ lacrosse team dropped a pair this past week. One of them, a May 22 beating by Route 100 rival Harwood, saw two Highlanders notch hat tricks — Finn O’Hara (5 goals) and Jake Green (4).
Stowe was 5-4 as of press time, and right in the middle of the Division 2 standings with two games left in the regular season.
The team plays on the road against Colchester Friday and hosts Hartford in the final regular season game Saturday.
