“Stowe Raiders. Razzle Dazzle. Welcome to Title Town. Put that on the front page.”
Those words were uttered 25 months ago by Stowe High School junior Jack Seivwright after his boys’ tennis team beat Burlington High School to take the state championship, a day after the boys’ lacrosse team also became state champs by beating Harwood 9-7.
Now, Seivwright and all of those juniors who became seniors last year and had been itching to defend their titles have graduated and moved on, and it’s now up to a new generation of athletes to do it.
Coming off a winter sports season that was truncated from the very beginning — and saw Stowe abruptly pull all of its teams out of the playoffs after positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in the school — spring might be a return to normal.
That’s extra sweet for those spring sport athletes who saw their entire season last year get canceled, said Stowe tennis coach Jamie Watson. He’s had a couple of matches this season canceled already, but that’s OK, he said, because it was for typical Vermont reasons.
“All cancellations have been due to weather,” he said.
Lacrosse coach Neil Handwerger said he’s seeing a striking thing from the teens not necessarily seen in other seasons: gratitude.
“It’s been the most rewarding year so far, just because there’s a different level of appreciation from everybody for being able to play,” he said.
Back at the rackets
Watson said he’s lost his assistant coach, Jeff Seivwright — Jack’s dad — who had been with Watson for four years. So, this marks the first year Watson has named a captain.
Henry Paumgarten was on the 2019 champion team, playing as a sophomore in the No. 2 doubles spot with his cousin Oliver Paumgarten. Now, Paumgarten is a senior, and he’s Stowe’s top singles player and de facto assistant coach.
“Henry’s been really helpful in helping build communication with the players, and I feel that, especially with COVID, more had to be communicated because there were more precautions, at least at the beginning of the season,” Watson said.
Paumgarten and fellow senior Nick Daliere both play hockey and both recalled the stress of that pandemic season. The team went winless on the short season but all of a sudden exploded to life in the playoffs, behind a six-goal performance by Paumgarten in the first — and only — playoff game before Stowe had to pull out of all postseason events.
“I remember we finally were cleared to play and then we were canceled because of the COVID case, and we kept getting canceled, canceled, canceled,” Paumgarten said. “The nice thing about tennis is it’s pretty much guaranteed we’ll at least be able to practice every day.”
Daliere said having no school “was nice at first, but then you realize its purpose.”
“It’s just a relief to just have a sense of normalcy again,” Daliere said.
Watson said first year players TJ Guffey, Woody Reichelt and Bo Graves may be new to the team, but a lot of them grew up playing for the Stowe Tennis Club or taking lessons at Topnotch Resort. The three, along with Paumgarten and Daliere, all saw singles action in the second match of the season last Thursday against South Burlington. Only Daliere came up on the losing end of a singles match in that one, although he was the one on top a few days earlier against Essex.
Watson’s goal is to get the teens to play in matches like they do in practice, which means making the practices more like the matches. He tries to keep them competitive, with quick tournament-style games where the winners move up and the losers move down, where finishes at the net are worth two points instead of one, maybe a bout with only forehands or only backhands.
If there’s an odd number, Watson, the tennis pro, will hop in there and play, too.
“It’s much less about wins versus losses and more about exposure to those competitive moments as much as possible,” he said.
Watson said being 2-0 on the season with perennial powerhouses Essex and South Burlington dispatched to start things off is a good start. And, with a young team comes quick development. He said the team surprised itself with beating such “formidable opponents.”
“It was really great for to us to see the development from our first match, having just one match of exposure to the pressure of being able to move a little bit looser, and being able to emulate what we do with practice during matches,” he said. “And as we get more experienced in matches, we gain more confidence and comfort in that situation.”
Added Daliere, “We have a really good team, so I think we can definitely make the statechampionships again.”
Time to re-LAX
Over on the lacrosse field Monday afternoon, coach Neil Handwerger is running a military-tight ship, or at least a disciplined and hardy pirate crew — he blows a whistle and the players all erupt en masse in a chorus of Raider aaaarrrrgggghhhhs.
“Call for the ball! Move to the ball! Communicate! Put it on cage!” Handwerger shouts between blasts of the whistle. “And have fun!”
After putting the players through some drills, Handwerger comes over to talk about defending the 2019 title. The first thing he emphasizes: that title “is yesterday.”
Striking words when yesterday means 25 months ago.
“Yes, they know there’s the championship, and we have kids that were on that team,” he said. “And I don’t want to take anything away from our achievements in the past, but they are just that.”
When teams talk about having rebuilding years, they aren’t usually talking about losing an entire year along with the entire state. They aren’t talking about 2019’s juniors not being able to come back for their senior season. They aren’t talking about the freshmen that should have been getting their knocks in last year now being sophomores in their first competitive setting.
“I missed an entire class coming in, so I had to establish new relationships with a lot of these guys,” Handwerger said.
And when he talks about establishing relationships, he means more than just on the field.
“It’s so much so much more than lacrosse, and I’ve been involved in the program since its infancy,” he said. “But, you know, the object is to teach them the sport of lacrosse, but also, how some of those lessons from lacrosse translate into life, right? So, if I’m in the kitchen at Café on Main (Handwerger’s business), and one of my old players knocks on the back-kitchen window and is there to give me a hug? Yeah. I've done my job.”
Senior attackman Rowan Pinkham, who has been playing lacrosse in Stowe since fifth grade, expressed the joy in playing again. And the hunger at a long-awaited repeat.
“It feels great to be able to compete again in something that I love as much as lacrosse,” he said. “All I can really say is that I feel extremely grateful to be able to play the sport I love with my friends, and especially grateful to defend our title.”
Another reason to get these boys into fighting shape? Division 2 is a lot more competitive this year, with three larger D-1 teams moving into the smaller-school division: Rice, Brattleboro and Mt. Anthony are now all in the mix, Handwerger said.
But, keeping to the plan, Handwerger thinks this might just be like a normal year, which, after such an abnormal one, is relief.
“You know, one would think that they would be pretty rusty, but, athletically, these guys are pretty resilient,” he said. “Every year you experience shaking off the cobwebs and this year is no different. It took the same amount of time. A few days and boom, boom, boom.”
