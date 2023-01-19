The Stowe Swim Team competed in the Northeast pentathlon swim meet hosted at Norwich University in Northfield Jan. 15.
Sixteen swimmers participated in the event, with each competing in butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle and an individual medley race consisting of all four strokes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.