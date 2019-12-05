The Stowe Swimmers made waves at their second meet of the season, the Dorsi Reynolds Memorial Swim Meet, held at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction.
Twenty-two Stowe Swimmers competed in 103 individual events in the three-day competition, and 53 set personal bests.
Personal bests leaders: Rudd and Tess Day, eight each; Ainsley Dall, six; Ashton Borello-Bradley, four; Oliver Branch, Declan Cooney, Tommy Cooney, Carter Friedrich and Max Wulff, three each; Justin Diamond, Allegra Muller and Kenzie Rossi, two each; and Owen Branch, Izzy Choularton, Josh Kelly, Emaline Ouellette and George Thompson, one each.
New England has three tiers of championship meets: regionals, silvers, and the age group championships. The Swimmers qualified for 64 events in all, including 37 for regionals and 27 for silvers.
Six Stowe Swimmers Club records have fallen so far this season. Rudd Day set three club records in the 13-14 age group, in the 200 backstroke, the 200 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley. Justin Diamond also set three club records, in the men’s age 15-18 500 freestyle, the 200 backstroke and the 200 breaststroke.
The Stowe Swimmers compete at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center again Dec. 6-10.