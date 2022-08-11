Stowe Swimmers

Stowe Swimmers, 10 and under, from left, Ryan Gorman, Ashton Borello-Bradley, Griffin Campbell, Sebastian Muller, Sadie Moore, Cece Gellis, Kenzie Rossi and Elise Ben-Akiva.

 Courtesy photo

Stowe Swimmers made waves at the 2022 Vermont State Championships at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction Aug. 6-7.

The Swimmers traveled with 11 athletes who competed in 41 individual events and four relays, placing third overall in Division IV, up one division from the year before.

