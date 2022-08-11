Stowe Swimmers made waves at the 2022 Vermont State Championships at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction Aug. 6-7.
The Swimmers traveled with 11 athletes who competed in 41 individual events and four relays, placing third overall in Division IV, up one division from the year before.
Out of the 41 individual events, 26 were personal best times. Out of the 41 swims, 21 placed in the top 10. Out of the 21, 15 were in the top five. Swimmers also walked away with six third place finishes, three second place finishes, and three champions were crowned over the course of the weekend.
• Elise Ben-Akiva (10) placed sixth in the 50 backstroke, third in the 25 backstroke, eighth in the 50 breaststroke, and 12th in the 50 freestyle.
• Ashton Borello-Bradley (13) placed 12th in the 100 individual medley, 14th in the 50 freestyle, 13th in the 100 freestyle, and fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
• Griffin Campbell (10) placed first in the 50 backstroke, first in the 50 butterfly, third in the 100IM, and third in the 50 freestyle.
• Cece Gellis (9) placed 14th in the 25 freestyle, 19th in the 25 butterfly, ninth in the 50 breaststroke, and 26th in 50 freestyle.
• Ryan Gorman (10) placed third in the 50 backstroke, 25th in 25 freestyle, first in the 25 backstroke, and 14th in the 50 freestyle.
• Josh Kelly (17) placed second in the 100 butterfly, third in the 50 freestyle, second in the 100 freestyle, and second in the 50 butterfly.
• Anderson Moore (5) placed seventh in the 25 backstroke.
• Sadie Moore (9) placed eighth in the 25 freestyle, fourth in the 25 butterfly, third in the 50 breaststroke, 11th in the 50 freestyle
• Allegra Muller (14) placed 10th in the 50 breaststroke, 14th in the 50 freestyle, and fourth in the 100 breaststroke
• Sebastian Muller (8) placed 15th in the 25 freestyle, 16th in the 25 backstroke, and 13th in the 50 freestyle
• Kenzie Rossi (10) placed 11th in the 50 backstroke, 26th in the 25 freestyle, 16th in the 25 butterfly, and 25th in the 50 freestyle.
Relay races
The Stowe Swimmers competed in four relays at the meet. The first relay was the female 10 and under 100 medley. Ben-Akiva led off with the backstroke, Gellis was the second swimmer, with the breaststroke. Sadie Moore swam the butterfly, while Rossi was the anchor who brought it home with freestyle. They placed sixth overall.
In the male 10 and under medley, Moore (back), Ryan Gorman (breast), Griffin Campbell (fly), and Sebastian Muller (free) placed ninth overall.
In the female 10 and under freestyle relay, the team of Ben-Akiva, Rossi, Gellis and Sadie Moore placed fifth overall.
In the male 10 and under 100 freestyle, the team of Gorman, Anderson Moore, Muller and Campbell placed ninth overall.
The swimmers are coached by head coach Jeremy Bradley.
