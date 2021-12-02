Emaline Ouellete and Joshua Kelly are the new team captains for Stowe Swimmers.
Ouellette is a junior at Stowe High School and has been swimming since she can remember.
This is her 10th year with the Stowe Swimmers swim team. During her tenure, she has qualified for the New England regional championship swim meet nearly every year she’s competed, and during the 2019-2020 season she qualified for the New England Silvers Championship meet, the next tier in the championships meet series. Outside of swimming, Ouellette is a varsity field hockey player, runs cross country and is a sailor. She will be traveling to the Bahamas for the spring semester to study marine biology and ecology with The Island School.
Kelly is also a junior at Stowe High and has been swimming competitively for seven years. He joined the team in 2019 after moving to Vermont from New Jersey.
Kelly especially enjoys the 100-meter butterfly and 200-meter individual medley.
He teaches swimming at the Swimming Hole, which hosts Stowe Swimmers.
He is also involved in the Model UN and runs cross country and track.
Together, the captains lead their training groups in day-to-day practices, organize the team community service project and fundraiser, proceeds of which fund learn-to-swim scholarships.
