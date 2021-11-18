Stowe Swimmers made waves at their first swim meet of the season after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Twelve Stowe Swimmers travelled to the Upper Valley Aquatic Center Nov. 5-7 for Dorsi Raynolds Memorial Meet. Out of the 43 events, swimmers posted 34 personal best times, with 23 top-ten finishes, 10 top-five finishes, two third-place finishes, two runner-ups and four first-place finishes. Here’s the results:
- Ashton Borello-Bradley, 13, four personal best times out of his five events. He placed 13th in the 100-meter breaststroke, 20th in the 100-meter freestyle, 21st in the 100-meter backstroke and 24th in the 50-meter freestyle.
- Griffin Campbell, 10, in his first meet, posted four personal bests, placing ninth in the 50-meter breaststroke, 6th in the 200-meter freestyle and 10th in the 100-meter individual medley.
- Ainsley Dall, 14, had personal bests in four of five events. She placed 7th in the 200-meter breaststroke, ninth in the 100-meter butterfly, 10th in the 100-meter freestyle, third in the 100-meter backstroke and eighth in the 50-meter freestyle.
- Cece Gellis, 8, set her personal best in her first meet, placing sixth in the 25-meter butterfly, eighth in the 25-meter freestyle, and fifth in the 25-meter backstroke.
- Brooke McCormack, 12, posted bests in all her swims. She placed ninth in the 50-meter butterfly, 14th in the 100-meter freestyle, 10th in the 100-meter breaststroke and 18th in the 50-meter backstroke.
- Skylar McCormack, 9, saw his personal best in the 50-meter backstroke and finished 18th.
- Sadie Moore, 8, had four personal bests, including firsts in the 25-meter butterfly, 25-meter freestyle and the 25-meter backstroke. She placed second in the 25-meter breaststroke.
- Allegra Muller, 13, set two personal bests: 11th in the 50-meter freestyle and 10th in the 100-meter breaststroke.
- Sebastian Muller, 7, all best, placed eighth in the 25-meter backstroke, 23rd in the 50-meter freestyle and fourth in the 25-meter breaststroke.
- Kenzie Rossi, 10, posted personal bests in the 50-meter freestyle by 14 seconds. She placed 23rd in the 50-meter backstroke, eighth in the 50-meter butterfly, and 27th in the 100-meter freestyle.
- Max Wullf, 10, had bests in his three events: third in the 50-meter breaststroke, second in the 50-meter backstroke, and first in the 100-meter individual medley.
Stowe Swimmers travel to the Upper Valley Aquatic Center for the winter classic in early December.
