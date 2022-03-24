Three Stowe Swimmers qualified for silvers and swam in nine events at the 2022 New England Silver Championships at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction March 11-13.
Griffin Campbell placed ninth in the male 10 and under 100-meter individual medley and clocked in with his fastest swim of the season with a time of 1:35.72. He also set a personal best in the 50-meter freestyle by dropping 1.15 seconds and clocking in at 33.67, placing 12th overall. He placed 11th overall in the 50-meter butterfly in 49.36
In the 15-18 age category, Bodhin Davidson placed 13th in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:04.03. He placed 27th in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 26.46.
Joshua Kelly raced in four events over the weekend. On Saturday, he competed in the 15-18 age group in the 100-meter freestyle and set a personal best, placing 14th overall with a time of 55.78.
He also competed in the 50-meter butterfly, setting another personal best time of 27.33 and placing third overall.
On Sunday, Kelly competed in the 100-meter butterfly, setting his season best time of 1:01.32 and placing 12th overall.
In the 50-meter freestyle, he produced another personal best time of 25.56 and placed 20th overall.
