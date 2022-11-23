Ainsley Dall

Ainsley Dall competes in the 200-meter butterfly at the GMA IMX Challenge Oct. 30 at St. Michael’s College.

 Courtesy photo

Stowe Swimmers started off the season big with their first meet of the season. Six swimmers attended the Green Mountain Aquatics IMX Challenge, an early season meet on Oct. 30 at St. Michael’s College in Colchester.

Ashton Borello-Bradley swam in four events, including the 200-meter backstroke, with a time of 2:56.34 and a 13th-place finish. Other results: 3:09.25, eighth place, 200-meter breaststroke; 11th in the 200-meter individual medley, 2:58.77, with a 43-second time drop.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.