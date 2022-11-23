Stowe Swimmers started off the season big with their first meet of the season. Six swimmers attended the Green Mountain Aquatics IMX Challenge, an early season meet on Oct. 30 at St. Michael’s College in Colchester.
Ashton Borello-Bradley swam in four events, including the 200-meter backstroke, with a time of 2:56.34 and a 13th-place finish. Other results: 3:09.25, eighth place, 200-meter breaststroke; 11th in the 200-meter individual medley, 2:58.77, with a 43-second time drop.
Oliver Branch also competed in four events. Oliver dropped 29.7 seconds in the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:37.86 and 11 place. In the 200-meter breaststroke, he placed seventh with a time of 3:03.61. In the 200-meter individual medley he dropped 4.23 seconds with a time of 2:41.80 and placed eighth.
Owen Branch competed in the 200-meter backstroke, placing 12th, with a time of 2:52.42. He placed 10th in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:57.12.
Griffin Campbell competed in four events. He bested his time in the 50-meter butterfly, placing seventh with a time of 43.17. He dropped 1.14 seconds in the 50-meter backstroke and placed eighth with a time of 41.75. He dropped time in the 50-meter breaststroke as well, with a time of 52.15 and a 10th place finish. His final event was the 100-meter individual medley, placing ninth with a time of 1:39.14.
Ainsley Dall competed in five events. In the 200-meter butterfly she placed sixth overall with a time of 2:55.68. She had a set a personal best in the 200-meter backstroke with a 12.16 time drop to finish with a 2:35.18 and a seventh place. She finished her 200-meter breaststroke in seventh with a time of 3:06.87, and swam the 200-meter individual medley, and placed sixth with a time of 2:43.88.
Kenzie Rossi dropped her time by 4.07 seconds in the 50-meter butterfly, placing 16th with a time of 51.02. She placed 17th in the 50-meter backstroke with a time of 51.59, and posted another time drop of 4.06 in the 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:06.83 and a 20th-place ranking.
Four swimmers also competed in the mixed 200-meter medley relay where each swims 50 meters but in four different strokes. First, Oliver Branch lead-off the team in the 50-meter backstroke with a split of 39.47. Borello-Bradley dove in the second position and swam the 50-meter breaststroke. His split was 35.72, bringing the time to 1:15.19. Owen Branch was in the third position. His swim was the 50-meter butterfly. His split was 32.07, which brought the total time to 1:47.26.
Dall brought the team home with the 50-meter freestyle with a split of 29.26 for a final time of 2:16.52 and a fifth place finish overall.
