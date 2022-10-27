If a radio announcer were to give a play-by-play of a Stowe boys’ soccer game this season, it might go something like this:
“Reichelt traps the ball in Stowe territory and clears it to Reichelt who finds Jercinovic on the wing. Jercinovic dribbles into the midfield area and passes to Jercinovic, who controls the ball and passes to Lilly. It’s Lilly to Lilly back to Thompson who gets it to Thompson, up to Guffey who sends a cross Guffey’s way. Guffey gets his head on the ball and Stowe scores!”
Athletes often refer to their teammates in familial terms, as a band of brothers on the pitch. For Stowe, that’s actually the case. There are four pairs of siblings and a pair of close cousins playing varsity for the Raiders.
With a record of 11-3 and a hunger for a deep playoff run starting this week, the Raiders just might have opponents seeing double.
Take the Jercinovic boys, Hugo and Leo. They are the identical twins on the varsity squad. The question everyone wants to know is, does this give them a deeper connection?
“Definitely, yeah,” Hugo said. “I mean, I have a bunch of his assists and he has a bunch of mine, because we’re always right there, passing to each other.”
Leo added there’s very much a “twin telepathy” at play when he and Hugo take the field.
“It always helps knowing your teammates, and I feel like I know him the best. I know his speed and I can play him the ball, and that helps,” Leo said. “Also, just because the whole team is close, that really helps.”
The Stowe soccer team roster reads like a guest list at a family reunion. In addition to the Jercinovics, there are:
• Brothers Cody and Wyatt Lilly.
• Brothers Parker and TJ Guffey.
• Brothers Archie and George Thompson.
• And cousins Evan and Woody Reichelt.
This isn’t a one-off sibling-centric squad, according to coach Shane Bufano. He said Chase Brown has a younger brother who will likely play varsity next year and Luca DeRuzza has two brothers playing JV. This year’s soccer family tree is likely to sport new limbs next year.
“Counting those guys, we’re looking at, like seven sets between JV and varsity,” Bufano laughed.
The brothers say their closeness at home often reflects their companionship on the playing field. Sure, there may be some ribbing and teasing among the siblings, but there’s also something already baked in from 15 years growing up together: brotherly love.
Cody Lilly is a sophomore and brother Wyatt is a freshman, with about 18 months separating them. Cody said it’s Wyatt’s first year playing varsity, but the two have played club ball since they were in elementary school.
“I feel like Wyatt and I have grown a lot closer with this team, and not only this team but soccer in general,” Cody said. “It’s definitely changed our mindset, working together as a team and bringing that back to the house and family life.”
Cousins Evan and Woody Reichelt aren’t brothers, but they still share some DNA, and they play on opposite ends of the field, with Evan clearing the ball on defense and Woody aiming to take that long ball and stuff it in the opposing team’s net.
The two came together on this soccer team, with Evan bringing more experience to the game — Woody dedicated much of his youth to skating for Stowe hockey teams.
Bufano said the Lilly boys play the same position, so they sub in for each other and thus don’t get to play much in the same rotation. But they are also younger players and could find themselves growing into an on-field tandem in future years.
“With the others, it’s more of an older brother, younger brother mentor thing,” Bufano said.
He said the Jercinovic twins tend to get into sibling spats a little more than the other players, and at first, he couldn’t tell who was starting the shenanigans.
“Now it’s much easier, since we can tell by their personalities,” he said. “They like to bicker, but when it comes down to it they all pull for each other.”
Hugo Jercinovic — he’s number 23 in games and was sporting a headband during practice — said any rivalry dissolves come game time.
“We’re competitive against each other, but that just brings us together when we’re in the game,” he said.
When Bufano started with the team a few years back, he had shirts printed up for the whole team trimmed in Raider black, white and green that said, simply, “Brothers.”
“So now, those shirts just kind of take on a little more meaning,” he said.
