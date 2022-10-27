If a radio announcer were to give a play-by-play of a Stowe boys’ soccer game this season, it might go something like this:

“Reichelt traps the ball in Stowe territory and clears it to Reichelt who finds Jercinovic on the wing. Jercinovic dribbles into the midfield area and passes to Jercinovic, who controls the ball and passes to Lilly. It’s Lilly to Lilly back to Thompson who gets it to Thompson, up to Guffey who sends a cross Guffey’s way. Guffey gets his head on the ball and Stowe scores!”

