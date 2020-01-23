Stowe snowboarder Acy Craig has been plenty of places in her eight years of competition, more than most 17-year-olds. This week, she competed at her biggest venue yet, the Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Craig, who competes in boardercross, finished in the middle of the pack in the overall standings — 14th out of 27 racers who hailed from 16 countries. She raced in five heats in a round-robin format and won one of them, and just missed a win in another heat, denying her a shot at the semifinals.
Looking back at it, she can second guess all kinds of decisions made in the race, but all in all, she’s happy with her first foray into such major international competition. It’s a good way to start the season.
“The course was great, and all the people and experience has been amazing,” she said from the Olympic village on Tuesday, the day after her competition.
The morning of her event, Craig got up at 5:30, got ready, had some breakfast. Then she rode the multiple stages of the “extravagant” Swiss public transportation, which involved two trains and a bus to get from the hotel to the base lodge.
Once there, she and her competitors were able to take an inspection run to get their initial feel for the course. That was followed by a training run, and then game on.
Craig said her first three heats were pretty challenging, but the fifth heat was the most nerve-wracking. It featured a photo finish that determined she had crossed in second place, not enough for her to advance to the semifinals. She said if she’d spent a little less time in the air — and, remember, we’re talking fractions of a second less — she thinks she could have eked out a first-place finish in that heat.
“Which sucked,” she said. “But I was competing against the best in the world, so I didn’t have high expectations.”
This was Craig’s first big race since a crash during a training run in late 2018 sidelined her with a broken back and wrist for all of last season. She said an event of this caliber taught her a lot more about big competitions than just racing — all the crowds, the transportation, scoring systems, race formats, various languages and customs.
“The crowds we had yesterday were like no other,” she said, noting that people from all over Switzerland come to watch the events, just for fun. “There’s one part at the start section that overlooks the course, and I could hear them all, with cowbells, cheering people on.”
Acy’s father Alan said this is just the beginning of her 2020 season, and he has her calendar at the ready — next week, she’s off to Big White in British Columbia for a three-day competition, then straight to another event at Gore Mountain in New York, then back to Canada for a Quebec event, home for a couple of weeks of local races and then on to Colorado to wrap up the regular season.
All the while, the goal is to rack up points toward qualifying for the junior worlds the last week of March and first week of April, Craig said.
“Now that she has a taste of what junior worlds is probably gonna be like,” he said.
Alan took Acy to the airport last week to see her off, and said he could see the nerves start to set in as she approached the terminal.
His advice to her: “Enjoy the time you’re having out there. Be positive out there and whatever the outcome is is whatever the outcome is. You are competing against the best in the world, but you are your only competitor.”