Alpine skiing
Arctic weather made two days of districts ski racing at Burke Mountain a blustery affair, as the Stowe boys’ and girls’ alpine teams skied to fifth place finishes.
“Both the slalom and giant slalom were set on Warren’s Way, one of the premier race trails in Vermont,” said coach Bob Rose. “This is a water-injected piste (read: very hard and icy) that was steep and long, asking much of our competitors, both mentally and physically. Add to that the extreme cold, and the resolve of our athletes were indeed tested.”
Rose emphasized the team aspects of the alpine outing.
“Team ski racing is a different breed of cat compared to a race of individuals that we are accustomed to in the ski racing world. In team racing, if one teammate falters, more pressure is put on the next to finish and finish strong for the team,” Rose said. “This can be an alien concept to an alpine ski racer who is used to all or nothing.”
For the girls, freshmen Charlotte Stevens and Lucy Andrus, typically strong individual racers, “showed the maturity needed in the starting gate when asked for a team finish,” Rose said.
The boys’ team, consisting predominantly of upperclassmen, were able to step up and fill the boots of Ben Alexson, who was missing from Thursday’s slalom for academic reasons.
The four Stowe scorers in slalom were Anthony Marron, JP Marhefka, Finn Murphy and Lincoln Sinclair. The four Stowe boys to score in Friday’s giant slalom were Alexson, Marron, Marhefka and Matthew Fortenberry.
For the girls in GS, Stevens and Andrus were rounded out by Elle Zimmerman and Lucia Lovell.
Girls’ hoops
March 9: Randolph 40, Stowe 26
March 5: Winooski 54, Stowe 26
Feb. 25: Northfield 40, Stowe 30
Feb. 22: Danville 54, Stowe 17
The young Raiders are having to adapt to a faster learning curve than usual, given the shortened season, according to coach Marchelle Falcone.
“I only wish we had a full schedule so they could see themselves develop and improve even more. But they always give 100 percent when they are on the court and support each other, no matter the situation. And this season, especially, that is worth more than the wins and losses,” Falcone said.
Tuesday was senior night for the Raiders, and the team’s three 12th graders all saw action. Jordan Jackson was the team’s high scorer with 12 points, while Alex Forbes added 4. And Falcone said senior Challie Vicary’s backcourt pressure forced some key Randolph turnovers.
Stowe was held to 4 points in the third quarter and Randolph hit a few fourth-quarter three-pointers to widen the gap.
“We had some really solid opportunities to come back, but our shots were just not falling in the 4th quarter,” Falcone said.
Falcone also offered dispatches from the team’s first three games:
• In Winooski, “Stowe played solid defense in the first half, forced some turnovers in the backcourt with our press, and was able to keep the game close,17-24 at half. But Winooski’s outside shooting beat Stowe in the 2nd half and Stowe struggled to keep pace offensively with a tough shooting night.
Parker Reeves had 9 points for Stowe, and Jordyn Jackson had 7.”
• In Northfield, “Stowe was down 14-1 at the end of first quarter, but battled back and had it tied at the half 16-16. The third quarter was back and forth but Northfield remained ahead by 6 at the end of the quarter and pulled out the win.”
• And at home against Danville, the visiting team’s “pressure made it difficult for Stowe to get points out of our offense and too many turnovers resulted in fast break points for Danville. Defensively, Jordyn Jackson had a great night on the boards, with 18 rebounds.”
Boys’ hoops
March 9: Blue Mountain 42, Stowe 32
March 1: Danville 47, Stowe 45
A young Stowe squad didn’t quite enter March like a lion, but the boys got within a whisker of that elusive first win on the season. Danville came to town March 1 and walked away with a one-bucket win.
A week later, March 9, on the road at Blue Mountain, the Raiders were held to their lowest point total on the season.
Boys’ hockey
March 3: Brattleboro 7, PA/Stowe 1
On Town Meeting Day, the Stowe Arena served as the town’s polling place. The day after, March 3, the arena hosted a lopsided game between the winless Raiders and Brattleboro, which now tops Division 2 rankings at 5-1.
In a winning effort, Brattleboro’s Gavin Howard had a hat trick to match his number 3 sweater, while helping hand Will Taggard notched three assists for the Colonels.
On the PA/Stowe side, the team pulled goalie Liam Newhouse after the first period, with the Raiders down 2, and subbed in Conor Dunne, who stopped 18 shots while letting 5 through.
Keeping PA/Stowe on the scoreboard, Ashton Tibbits managed to notch a goal in the third period, off an assist from Woody Reichelt.
